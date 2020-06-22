Texas Equusearch volunteers, Fort Hood investigators search Leon River

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Equusearch volunteers and Fort Hood investigators were searching a stretch of the Leon River Monday in Bell County, but declined to say for what or for whom.

Tim Miller with Texas Equusearch said he and 30 others are involved in the search.

He said there’s a reason the area was targeted, but said he can’t say what it is.

Searchers began combing the area Sunday, spent the night and resumed the effort Monday.

The Department Public Safety and the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife are also involved.

Authorities didn’t say whether the effort is part of the search for a Fort Hood private who disappeared almost two months ago.

Pfc. Vanessa Guillen disappeared sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on April 22.

She was last seen in the parking lot of her 3rd Cavalry Regiment Engineer Squadron Headquarters.

Keys to her car and her barracks room and her ID card and wallet were later found in the armory room where she had worked earlier in the day.

She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and purple fitness-type pants.

Guillen, an avid runner, is 5-foot-2, weighs 126 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

A reward totaling $50,000 is offered for information leading to her whereabouts.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.