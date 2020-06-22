Local man who made a deal for sex ends up dead; robbery was the motive

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Two women remained in custody Wednesday in lieu of $1 million bonds charged with murder and a 15-year-old boy was held in the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center charged with capital murder in connection with a deadly shooting the motive for which was robbery, according to arrest warrant affidavits released Wednesday.

Jessica Helen Hampton, 18 and Breez Breann Collier, 24, both of Killeen, were arrested by members of the U.S. Marshal Service’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and were charged with murder on Sunday, police said.

The teenager was arrested Tuesday.

The charges stem from the June 14 shooting death of Shareef Raekwon Ali-Barnett, 24.

Officers found him at around 2 a.m. June 14 lying in the street at the intersection of Florence Road and Evergreen Drive with a gunshot wound.

He died at the scene.

Officers discovered that Ali-Barnett’s pockets had been turned inside out and later determined that Collier and Hampton “planned and worked together” to rob the victim and that during the robbery Ali-Barnett was shot to death, the affidavits say.

From Ali-Barnett’s cellphone, which was recovered at the scene, investigators discovered that just after 1 a.m. on June 14 Ali-Barnett used a website to search for an escort listed by the name of “Raina” and then used a texting App to make a deal “for money and drugs in exchange for oral sex,” the affidavits say.

The message indicated Ali-Barnett was to meet a woman at 202 Evergreen in Killeen who went by the names “Raina” and “Big Baby,” which investigators recognized as Collier’s Facebook screen name.

A Ring surveillance camera from a home in the neighborhood recorded the meeting and later captured video of three people running away from where Ali-Barnett’s body was found and trying to get into the victim’s vehicle.

The homeowner recorded a second clip after he heard gunfire and said he saw two people, a male and a female, running and said the gunman was a male wearing a hooded sweatshirt and shorts who “took the gun with him.”

He told investigators the female was also with the victim when he was shot.

Hampton, who was staying at a Killeen motel with Collier, a teenage girl and several males, later confirmed what the video showed, the affidavit says.

She told investigators she saw Collier and Ali-Barnett walking to the side of a house, heard Collier curse, saw a male who had accompanied them “and heard a shot and then another couple of shots,” and then “saw a male run off and thought whoever was shooting missed,” the affidavits say.

Then, she said “she saw the victim fall to the ground at the intersection…saw blood” and saw a male she knows only by his street name going through Ali-Barnett’s pockets,” the affidavits say.

She said she, Collier and the male ran back to the victim’s cars and tried to open the doors before “they got scared and ran off.”

