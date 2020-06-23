COVID-19 information, links and resources
We’ve compiled links to resources and included two interactive maps that you can use to track the spread of the new coronavirus.
WHAT’S NEW
*On June 26, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order shutting down bars, scaling back restaurant occupancy and barring large gatherings.
*Cities including Waco, Woodway and Hewitt have issued orders regarding the use of face masks. Bell County and Coryell County have issued also issued directives regarding face mask use.
*Texas received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide more than $1 billion in pandemic food benefits to families with children that have temporarily lost access to free or reduced-price school meals. Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) provides eligible families with a one-time payment for each child who previously received free or reduced-price meals. Information about eligibility and how to apply is available online.
COVID-19 DATA
Texas statewide and county COVID-19 dashboard
Johns Hopkins worldwide tracking map
INFORMATION LINKS
COVID-19 information from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
COVID-19 information from the Texas Department of State Health Services
Check on the status of your IRS stimulus check
Apply for unemployment benefits online
COVID-19 information from the Bell County Health District
COVID-19 information Waco-McLennan County Health District
COVID-19 information from Coryell County
COVID-19 information from Milam County
COVID-19 information from Navarro County
Information from the Texas Education Agency
OFFLINE RESOURCES
Heart of Texas MHMR hotline: 1-866-752-3451.
Disaster Distress Helpline, 1-800-985-5990, provides immediate crisis counseling to people affected by the coronavirus pandemic
*Bell County has established a COVID-19 phone bank to help better answer questions within the community. The phone bank will be staffed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Calls received after hours and weekends will roll to 211. The number for the phone bank is 254-933-5203.
The City of Copperas Cove has established a COVID-19 Hotline at (254)542-8920. The hotline may be utilized as another resource by citizens who are seeking further information and wish to speak with a city staff member. The COVID-19 hotline will be available starting on March 26 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Residents may also find information https://www.facebook.com/cityofcopperascove/ “>on the city’s Facebook page and http://www.copperascovetx.gov/pio/covid-19/”>on the city’s website.
The City of Killeen has activated a COVID-19 hotline to answer questions related to the situation by phone. The phone number is 254-616-3209. Operators are available Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Salvation Army emotional and spiritual care hotline available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week at 844-458-HOPE
Texas Health and Human Services has launched a 24/7 statewide mental health support line to help Texans experiencing anxiety, stress or emotional challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This new resource offers COVID-19-related mental health support for all Texans. People can call the Statewide COVID-19 Mental Health Support Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week toll-free at 833-986-1919.
Texas Health and Human Services encourages all Texans in need of COVID-19 information and referrals to community resources to call the 2-1-1 Texas hotline 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Texans, no matter where they live, can dial 2-1-1 or (877) 541-7905 and select option 6 to get information and referrals to COVID-19 social services, including testing, community clinics, unemployment benefits and more. Texans can also dial 2-1-1 to find information about local community resources such as financial assistance for utilities or rent and food pantries, housing assistance, crisis counseling, utility payment assistance, and senior services.
Fort Hood has established a hotline for personnel seeking information about the virus at (254) 553-6612.
Also:
COVID-19 ER Hotline: (254) 252-9387
COVID-19 Clinic Provider: (254) 252-2491
As the coronavirus crisis sparks concern and uncertainty across the nation, the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention Disaster Relief (SBTC Disaster Relief) has responded by making chaplains available to the public through a simple phone call. The toll-free number (1-800-921-3287) will allow people to visit with a chaplain to receive prayer and encouragement. The phone number will be available to call from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily for as long as the crisis remains.
COUNTIES AND CITIES
HOSPITALS
Ascension Providence Hospital Waco
AdventHealth Rollins Brook Hospital Lampasas
Advent Health Central Texas Killeen
Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center Waco
Falls Community Hospital & Clinic Marlin
Freestone Medical Center Fairfield
Goodall-Witcher Hosplital Clifton
Hill Regional Hospital Hillsboro
Limestone Medical Center Groesbeck
Parkview Regional Hospital Mexia
Scott & White Medical Center Temple
Seton Medical Center Harker Heights
UNIVERSITIES AND COLLEGES
University of Mary Hardin Baylor
SCHOOL DISTRICTS
