COVID-19 information, links and resources

We’ve compiled links to resources and included two interactive maps that you can use to track the spread of the new coronavirus.

WHAT’S NEW

*On June 26, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order shutting down bars, scaling back restaurant occupancy and barring large gatherings.

*Cities including Waco, Woodway and Hewitt have issued orders regarding the use of face masks. Bell County and Coryell County have issued also issued directives regarding face mask use.

*Texas received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide more than $1 billion in pandemic food benefits to families with children that have temporarily lost access to free or reduced-price school meals. Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) provides eligible families with a one-time payment for each child who previously received free or reduced-price meals. Information about eligibility and how to apply is available online.

COVID-19 DATA

Texas statewide and county COVID-19 dashboard

</>

Johns Hopkins worldwide tracking map

INFORMATION LINKS

COVID-19 information from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

COVID-19 information from the Texas Department of State Health Services

Opening the State of Texas

Check on the status of your IRS stimulus check

Apply for unemployment benefits online

Texas state agencies

COVID-19 information from the Bell County Health District

COVID-19 information Waco-McLennan County Health District

COVID-19 information from Coryell County

COVID-19 information from Milam County

COVID-19 information from Navarro County

Information from the Texas Education Agency

OFFLINE RESOURCES

Heart of Texas MHMR hotline: 1-866-752-3451.

Disaster Distress Helpline, 1-800-985-5990, provides immediate crisis counseling to people affected by the coronavirus pandemic

*Bell County has established a COVID-19 phone bank to help better answer questions within the community. The phone bank will be staffed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Calls received after hours and weekends will roll to 211. The number for the phone bank is 254-933-5203.

The City of Copperas Cove has established a COVID-19 Hotline at (254)542-8920. The hotline may be utilized as another resource by citizens who are seeking further information and wish to speak with a city staff member. The COVID-19 hotline will be available starting on March 26 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Residents may also find information https://www.facebook.com/cityofcopperascove/ “>on the city’s Facebook page and http://www.copperascovetx.gov/pio/covid-19/”>on the city’s website.

The Disaster Distress Helpline, 1-800-985-5990, provides immediate crisis counseling to people affected by the coronavirus pandemic The Helpline is a 24-hour-a-day, seven-day-a-week and free resource that responds to people who need crisis counseling and support in dealing with the traumatic effects of a natural or human-caused disaster.

The City of Killeen has activated a COVID-19 hotline to answer questions related to the situation by phone. The phone number is 254-616-3209. Operators are available Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Salvation Army emotional and spiritual care hotline available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week at 844-458-HOPE

Texas Health and Human Services has launched a 24/7 statewide mental health support line to help Texans experiencing anxiety, stress or emotional challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This new resource offers COVID-19-related mental health support for all Texans. People can call the Statewide COVID-19 Mental Health Support Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week toll-free at 833-986-1919.

Texas Health and Human Services encourages all Texans in need of COVID-19 information and referrals to community resources to call the 2-1-1 Texas hotline 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Texans, no matter where they live, can dial 2-1-1 or (877) 541-7905 and select option 6 to get information and referrals to COVID-19 social services, including testing, community clinics, unemployment benefits and more. Texans can also dial 2-1-1 to find information about local community resources such as financial assistance for utilities or rent and food pantries, housing assistance, crisis counseling, utility payment assistance, and senior services.

Fort Hood has established a hotline for personnel seeking information about the virus at (254) 553-6612.

Also:

COVID-19 ER Hotline: (254) 252-9387

COVID-19 Clinic Provider: (254) 252-2491

As the coronavirus crisis sparks concern and uncertainty across the nation, the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention Disaster Relief (SBTC Disaster Relief) has responded by making chaplains available to the public through a simple phone call. The toll-free number (1-800-921-3287) will allow people to visit with a chaplain to receive prayer and encouragement. The phone number will be available to call from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily for as long as the crisis remains.

COUNTIES AND CITIES

BELL COUNTY

City of Belton

City of Killeen

City of Temple

BOSQUE COUNTY

City of Clifton

City of Meridian

CORYELL COUNTY

City of Copperas Cove

City of Gatesville

FALLS COUNTY

City of Marlin

FREESTONE COUNTY

City of Fairfield

City of Teague

HAMILTON COUNTY

City of Hamilton

HILL COUNTY

City of Hillsboro

LAMPASAS COUNTY

City of Lampasas

LIMESTONE COUNTY

City of Groesbeck

City of Mexia

MCLENNAN COUNTY

City of Bellmead

City of Hewitt

City of Lorena

City of Mart

City of McGregor

City of Robinson

City of Waco

City of West

City of Woodway

MILAM COUNTY

City of Cameron

City of Rockdale

NAVARRO COUNTY

City of Corsicana

ROBERTSON COUNTY

City of Franklin

City of Hearne

SAN SABA COUNTY

City of San Saba

HOSPITALS

Ascension Providence Hospital Waco

AdventHealth Rollins Brook Hospital Lampasas

Advent Health Central Texas Killeen

Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center Waco

Coryell Health Gatesville

Falls Community Hospital & Clinic Marlin

Freestone Medical Center Fairfield

Goodall-Witcher Hosplital Clifton

Hill Regional Hospital Hillsboro

Limestone Medical Center Groesbeck

Parkview Regional Hospital Mexia

Scott & White Medical Center Temple

Seton Medical Center Harker Heights

Waco Family Health Center

UNIVERSITIES AND COLLEGES

Baylor University

Central Texas College

Hill College

McLennan Community College

Navarro College

Temple College

Texas A&M-Central Texas

Texas State Technical College

University of Mary Hardin Baylor

SCHOOL DISTRICTS

-A-

Abbott ISD

Academy ISD

Aquilla ISD

Axtell ISD

-B-

Bartlett ISD

Belton ISD

Blooming Grove ISD

Blum ISD

Bosqueville ISD

Bruceville-Eddy ISD

Buckholts ISD

Bynum ISD

-C-

Cameron ISD

Chilton ISD

China Spring ISD

Clifton ISD

Connally ISD

Coolidge ISD

Copperas Cove ISD

Covington ISD

Cranfills Gap ISD

Crawford ISD

-D-

Dawson ISD

Dew ISD

-E-

Evant ISD

-F-

Fairfield ISD Frost ISD

-G-

Gatesville ISD

Gholson ISD

Goldthwaite ISD

Groesbeck ISD

-H-

Hallsburg ISD

Hamilton ISD

Hico ISD

Hillsboro ISD

Holland ISD

Hubbard ISD

-I-

Iredell ISD

Itasca ISD

-J-

Jonesboro ISD

-K-

Killeen ISD

Kopperl ISD

-L-

Lampasas ISD

La Vega ISD

Lometa ISD

Lorena ISD

-M-

Malone ISD

Marlin ISD

Mart ISD

McGregor ISD

Meridian ISD

Mexia ISD

Midway ISD

Mildred ISD

Moody ISD

Morgan ISD

Mt. Calm ISD

Mullin ISD

-O-

Oglesby ISD

-P-

Penelope ISD

Priddy ISD

-R-

Rapoport Academy

Rice ISD

Riesel ISD

Robinson ISD

Rogers ISD

Rosebud-Lott ISD

-S-

Salado ISD

San Saba ISD

Star ISD

-T-

Teague ISD

Temple ISD

Troy ISD

-V-

Valley Mills ISD

-W-

Waco ISD Walnut Springs ISD

West ISD

Westphalia ISD

Whitney ISD

Wortham ISD

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.