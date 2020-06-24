Alicia Keys hosts special on racism for Nickelodeon

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Alicia Keys will help kids explore solutions to racism in a Nickelodeon special that runs on Monday.

She will host “Kids, Race and Unity: A Nick News Special.”

It will feature leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement answering questions from kids, highlight how teen activists are fighting racism, and provide tools to families for having conversations about race at home.

Keys says they will have “an important, vulnerable, honest and beautiful conversation,” and she knows many families are searching for the right way to enter it.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)