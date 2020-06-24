Autumn Outlaw, meet Autumn Outlaw

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas woman with an unusual name shares an even more unusual friendship with a woman of the same name who lives 800 miles away, sometimes even getting notice of her doctor's appointments and personal emails from her relatives.

Autumn Outlaw, 41, of Waco first met Autumn Outlaw, 37, of Newnan, Ga., about 12 years ago while searching the social networking site My Space to see if she could find anyone who shared her name.

To her surprise, there was and the two became online friends.

Their friendship flourished through a switch to Facebook and a cross country road trip.

"When I was setting up my Gmail account many, many years ago the name I wanted was of course already taken so I used my middle initial and that's really when our relationship started to go because the initial gets left off quite often, even to this day," the Georgia Autumn said.

"In fact, even when I'm giving out my email account, I always try to give a disclaimer "don't forget my middle initial or the Autumn Outlaw in Texas will get my email which always gets a funny laugh and a "really?"

Really.

There are two Autumn Outlaws and they're friends. They chat so much online other social media friends will see the back and forth conversations and think the women are talking to themselves.

The two women don't know of any blood relation of their Outlaw in-laws, but were shocked to learn the other existed and even more surprised how similar they are.

Both Autumn Outlaws are about the same age and in the same stage of life with young kids, and both have marketing backgrounds, one Autumn with her work in Georgia and the other Autumn as hospice marketer for Bluebonnet Health Services in Waco.

The two talk online and in email often and a few years ago met in person for the first time when Texas Autumn was making a road trip through Georgia and decided to meet the woman whom shared her name.

"We met in a little restaurant in Atlanta," Texas Autumn said.

"And I was with my husband and kids and she brought her son and we had dinner and hit it off so it's so fun to meet someone with the same name and then to find you have so much in common."

Sharing a name has bonded them in some funny ways.

Sometimes they get notice of each other’s doctor’s appointments.

Recently Autumn in Waco got to know Autumn in Georgia's aunt through an email the aunt mistakenly sent to her.

"I got her eye appointment one time and some other things so I try to forward her emails to her to make sure she gets those and we have a laugh," Texas Autumn said.

"Her aunt sent me some things not too long ago and she's like 'oh she's great you'd love her.' So it's a lot of fun to get to know her through unusual circumstances."

Recently, Texas Autumn found a T-shirt at a local boutique that said "Jesus loves Outlaws."

She picked up one for herself while Georgia Autumn snagged one online.

They both snapped a picture and uploaded the look together.

Autumn Outlaw in Waco and Autumn Outlaw in Georgia say they take pride in their names and are glad that if they have to share it, they share it with a friend.

"I love sharing my name with the Texas Autumn Outlaw because she's such a beautiful person inside and out and has such a fun loving family," Autumn in Georgia said.

“She’s a great person to share a name with,” Texas Autumn echoed.”

“I have someone who has the same name and kind of identity as me. The Georgia Autumn is definitely a winner so I’m glad that we’ve become friends. "

