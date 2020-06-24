Bayer to pay up to $10.9 billion to settle Monsanto case

BERLIN (AP) - German pharma giant Bayer says it’s paying up to $10.9 billion to settle a lawsuit over subsidiary Monsanto’s weedkiller Roundup.

Monsanto has faced numerous lawsuits over claims it causes cancer. In a statement Wednesday,

Bayer said it was also paying up $1.22 billion to settle two further cases, one involving PCB in water.

The Leverkusen, Germany-based company said the Roundup settlement would “bring closure to approximately 75%” of the current 125,000 filed and unfiled claims.

It said the agreement is subject to approval by Judge Vince Chhabria of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

