Beaches packed as UK records hottest day of year

Crowds have flocked to Britain’s beaches to cool down or sunbathe as the U.K. recorded its hottest day of the year. (File)
By AP
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LONDON (AP) - Crowds have flocked to Britain’s beaches to cool down or sunbathe as the U.K. recorded its hottest day of the year.

Temperatures reached 32.6 degrees Celsius (90.7F) at London’s Heathrow Airport. Forecasters expect the mercury to rise to around 33C in parts of the country.

The Met Office, the weather agency, issued a heat alert and warned people to take extra care in the sun.

Beaches across the country have been busy this week as many take advantage of the sunny weather after being asked to stay home for months under coronavirus restrictions.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

