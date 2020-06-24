Advertisement

Central Texas College announces return-to-campus plan

Central Texas College announced its plan to return to campus Wednesday. (CTC photo/file)
Central Texas College announced its plan to return to campus Wednesday. (CTC photo/file)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX)

Central Texas College announced its phased plan to return to campus Wednesday beginning with full-time employees on Monday and continuing into the fall semester.

“We understand students, staff and faculty need a level of certainty about what to expect when they return,” said CTC Chancellor Jim Yeonopolus.

“Our goal is to protect their health and safety while continuing our critical mission of education and workforce development.”

After the return of full-time employees, onsite student support services and staffing will be increased on July 27 and additional full- and part-time staff and faculty will return to campus, allowing for some by-appointment services to students while remote support remains the first option.

She second session of summer semester classes, which begins in July, will include some on-campus programs.

Aug. 24 marks the first day of the fall semester, during which classes will be hybrid, combing online and classroom work.

“Even though classes will combine online and in-class instruction, faculty will be prepared to move classes completely online if necessary due to local, state or national directives regarding COVID-19” Yeonopolus said.

“All classes will move online after Thanksgiving to conclude the semester.”

The college will offer Adult Education classes and service in the fall on a limited basis and Continuing Education programs on a select basis.

Reopening of the Child Development Center is pending.

Students and employees will be required to wear face coverings.

The complete plan is available online.

