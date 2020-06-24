Advertisement

Student athletes test positive for COVID-19 in at least 3 local districts

The China Spring ISD advised parents of the positive test on Wednesday. (File)
The China Spring ISD advised parents of the positive test on Wednesday. (File)(KWTX)
By Christy Soto
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - Student athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Robinson, China Spring and Midway ISDs.

Robinson ISD Athletic Director Jay Zeller, in a letter to parents Thursday, said he decided to suspend summer athletic activities through July 12 after determining that a student athlete who tested positive for the virus who had contact with a small group of seven students and two coaches in a boys basketball skills session and with more students in several off campus non-school related activities.

“That entire group has also been notified and all students are being isolated at home for the minimum 14-day period, including the parents of students not in athletics,” he said in the letter.

In a letter to parents and students Wednesday morning, the China Spring School District said it was notified Tuesday evening that a student who participated in the Cougar Course tested positive for the virus.

The student has not attended the camp this week.

The school district said it’s immediately suspending workouts and will take the necessary precautions.

Workouts will resume on July 6.

The Midway ISD, in a similar letter Wednesday, advised parents that it learned Tuesday evening that a student participating in the district’s Strength & Conditioning Camp tested positive for the virus.

The student developed symptoms Monday evening and did not attend the camp on Tuesday.

On Monday the student participated in the camp as part of a “small cohort,” the district said.

Students and coaches who were part of the same cohort “will have the UIL’s recommended two-week hiatus,” the district said.

The weight room was cleaned Tuesday night and remained closed for additional deep cleaning Wednesday, the district said.

The camp has been canceled for the remainder of the week, but will resume on Monday, the district said.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Heading to these 3 states? Quarantine might be in the cards

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By AP
New York, Connecticut and New Jersey are asking visitors from states with high coronavirus infection rates to quarantine for 14 days.

Health

Texas governor pauses process of reopening the state as COVID-19 cases soar

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Thursday paused further phases of the process of reopening the state after a dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases.

Health

First vaccinations begin in Africa for COVID-19 trial

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By AP
Africa’s first participation in a COVID-19 vaccine trial has begun as volunteers received injections developed at the University of Oxford in Britain.

Health

Gov. Abbott: State to provide free face masks to those tested at mobile sites

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Staff
Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday announced the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) will begin handing out 3-ply surgical masks to every Texan who undergoes Covid-19 testing at state-run mobile testing sites.

Latest News

Health

COVID 19: 120 new cases, 2 more deaths here, 5,500 statewide

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow and Christy Soto
Public health officials here and around the state were again worrying about hospital capacity Wednesday as the total number of COVID-19 cases in Central Texas rose to more than 2,200, two more area residents died of the virus, and the statewide count surged by more than 5,500.

Health

Central Texas College announces return-to-campus plan

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Staff
Central Texas College announced its plan to return to campus Wednesday.

Health

In the age of COVID-19, businesses may require waivers, but…

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Paul J. Gately
As Texas reopens and the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases spike in some parts of the state including Central Texas, some businesses may require customers to sign waivers intended to prevent lawsuits if someone gets sick, but do they really work?

Health

Amid concerns about hospital capacity, Bell County issues face mask order

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
Bell County joined several area cities Wednesday in issuing directives that order businesses to require the use of face masks by employees and customers and “strongly encourage” residents to use face coverings in public places where physical distancing is difficult.

National

Health officials warn coronavirus not under control

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 7:30 AM CDT
|
U.S. health officials are warning the virus in not under control.

National

Health experts encourage further testing as coronavirus cases rise in half of US states

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 5:17 AM CDT
|
More than 60% of all infections in the United States are in those under 50, according to the CDC, increasing fears for schools in the fall.