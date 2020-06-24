Student athletes test positive for COVID-19 in at least 3 local districts

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - Student athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Robinson, China Spring and Midway ISDs.

Robinson ISD Athletic Director Jay Zeller, in a letter to parents Thursday, said he decided to suspend summer athletic activities through July 12 after determining that a student athlete who tested positive for the virus who had contact with a small group of seven students and two coaches in a boys basketball skills session and with more students in several off campus non-school related activities.

“That entire group has also been notified and all students are being isolated at home for the minimum 14-day period, including the parents of students not in athletics,” he said in the letter.

In a letter to parents and students Wednesday morning, the China Spring School District said it was notified Tuesday evening that a student who participated in the Cougar Course tested positive for the virus.

The student has not attended the camp this week.

The school district said it’s immediately suspending workouts and will take the necessary precautions.

Workouts will resume on July 6.

The Midway ISD, in a similar letter Wednesday, advised parents that it learned Tuesday evening that a student participating in the district’s Strength & Conditioning Camp tested positive for the virus.

The student developed symptoms Monday evening and did not attend the camp on Tuesday.

On Monday the student participated in the camp as part of a “small cohort,” the district said.

Students and coaches who were part of the same cohort “will have the UIL’s recommended two-week hiatus,” the district said.

The weight room was cleaned Tuesday night and remained closed for additional deep cleaning Wednesday, the district said.

The camp has been canceled for the remainder of the week, but will resume on Monday, the district said.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.