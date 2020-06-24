Advertisement

Democrats confirm plans for nearly all-virtual convention

Democrats plan to hold an almost entirely virtual presidential nominating convention Aug. 17-20 in Milwaukee using live broadcasts and online streaming.
By AP
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Party officials confirmed Wednesday that Joe Biden will accept the presidential nomination in person, but it remains to be seen whether there will be a significant in-person audience there to see it.

The Democratic National Committee said in a statement that official business, including the official vote to nominate Biden, will take place virtually with delegates being asked not to travel to Milwaukee.  

