Drought plan enacted for 40 Colorado counties by governor

By AP
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
DENVER (AP) - Gov. Jared Polis has ordered a task force to assess initial damage and to recommend mitigation measures for severe drought conditions that are affecting 40 of Colorado’s 64 counties.

Polis’ order follows dwindling mountain snowpack, a warmer-than-average spring and far less precipitation than normal.

It also comes as the U.S. Drought Monitor reported this week that extreme drought expanded in northern New Mexico and eastern Colorado.

Polis also directed a state agricultural task force to determine the drought’s potential crop and cattle damage impact and the possible economic fallout for the state’s $8 billion farming industry.

A climatologist says the summer promises higher temperatures and low rainfall.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

