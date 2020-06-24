First vaccinations begin in Africa for COVID-19 trial

JOHANNESBURG (AP) - Africa’s first participation in a COVID-19 vaccine trial has begun as volunteers received injections developed at the University of Oxford in Britain.

The large-scale trial is being conducted in South Africa, Britain and Brazil. South Africa has nearly one-third of Africa’s confirmed virus cases with 106,000, including more than 2,100 deaths.

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention chief says the pandemic was delayed in Africa “but is picking up speed very quickly” as countries loosen restrictions under economic pressure from citizens who say they have to feed their families.

