Floods in western Ukraine leave 3 dead, one person missing

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) - Three people died and one person is missing after torrential rain caused floods across western Ukraine, the country’s authorities said Wednesday.

The floods affected more than 200 towns and villages in four regions, cutting off gas supplies for about 10,000 people. More than 260 miles of roads and 130 bridges have been damaged.

The Ukrainian government has deployed aircraft and the military to the area, where a rescue effort is underway.

Hundreds of people have been evacuated from the flooded regions. In the western town of Halych, a local hospital treating coronavirus patients has been also been evacuated.

