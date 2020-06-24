Stocks slide on Wall Street as new coronavirus cases surge

NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks slumped on Wall Street after new coronavirus cases in the U.S. hit their highest level in two months, renewing worries that the economy may take longer to bounce back than investors had hoped.

The S&P 500 fell 2.6% Wednesday, wiping out its gains for the week.

Markets have been rallying recently on hopes that U.S. states and regions around the world could continue to lift lockdowns put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Cruise lines, which would stand to suffer greatly if travel restrictions are extended, were among the biggest losers.

Energy stocks fell along with oil prices.

