Advertisement

’Sul’ Ross statue back on display on Texas A&M campus

By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 10:37 AM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Lawrence Sullivan Ross statue that stands in the middle of Texas A&M University campus is back on display.

The statue, an icon yet controversial landmark on campus, was found defaced with graffiti on June 10, and was subsequently covered up. Today, KBTX received news that the now cleaned statue is back on display.

RELATED: Sully statue on Texas A&M campus found defaced with graffiti

The vandalism of the statue sparked protests for and against keeping the statue on campus. Sul Ross was president of the university, and is often credited with being the reason the university survived. Others say that his position as a general in the Confederate army outweighs his merits to the university.

RELATED: Hundreds protest for, against keeping Sully statue on Texas A&M campus

A criminal investigation was opened by Texas A&M University Police. On June 17, investigators said surveillance video shows what appears to be a white male damaging the statue around 3:18 a.m. on June 10. Based on the video, they believe he is the only suspect.

RELATED: Texas A&M police release new information about Sully statue vandalism

Caption

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Texas governor pauses process of reopening the state as COVID-19 cases soar

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Thursday paused further phases of the process of reopening the state after a dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases.

State

Chuck E. Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AP
Chuck E. Cheese is filing for bankruptcy protection.

News

‘We found some things’ in search for missing soldier, team founder says

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton
The founder of Texas EquuSearch says volunteers “found some things” in the search for a Fort Hood soldier who’s been missing for more than two months.

Health

Student athletes test positive for COVID-19 in at least 3 local districts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Christy Soto
Student athletes in two local districts have tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Search for missing Central Texas woman discontinued

Updated: 1 hours ago
Police in Pflugerville are looking for a missing person they believe poses a threat to her own health and safety.

Latest News

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 1 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

News

Abbott bans elective surgeries in 4 of Texas’ biggest counties to preserve bed space for COVID-19 patients

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By SARAH R. CHAMPAGNE
For a second time since the start of the pandemic, Abbott bans elective surgeries to preserve bed space for coronavirus patients. But this time the hold on the nonessential procedures is only in effect for Bexar, Dallas, Harris, and Travis counties.

Coronavirus

Fireworks sales kick-off with a bang in Central Texas thanks to COVID-19 cancellations

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
With many July Fourth fireworks shows cancelled due to COVID-19, fireworks stores and stands in Central Texas opened Wednesday but with added precautions as consumer sales are expected to skyrocket.

News

Fireworks sales expected to skyrocket

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Names of victims of early morning fire released

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kassandra Tucker and Tennyson Guthrie
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Our Town

Aquilla: Educators from same school district recognized by Region 12

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Justin Earley
A superintendent and counselor from the same school district have been recognized for outstanding work in their region.