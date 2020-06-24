Advertisement

Texas AFT creates its own in-person school guidelines

The Texas American Federation of Teachers held a state-wide teleconference to talk about their suggestions for health guidelines for the next academic school year.
The Texas American Federation of Teachers held a state-wide teleconference to talk about their suggestions for health guidelines for the next academic school year.(Courtesy Photo)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas American Federation of Teachers held a state-wide teleconference to talk about its suggestions for health guidelines for the next academic school year.

For the second week in a row, the Texas Education Agency has delayed releasing public health guidelines.

The TEA says it’s still soliciting feedback on the public health guidelines and additional information will be released soon.

The agency added that a call with superintendents took place on Tuesday and progress was made.

In the teleconference, the Texas AFT came up with their own blueprint guidelines for school districts to follow when they reopen in the fall.

They based their ideas from comments made by teachers and parents, including staggered scheduling, required use of face masks and PPE, frequent hand washing and limiting the number of students in the building and on buses.

Local President Wanda Longoria says she wanted to avoid the same chaos from when the pandemic began.

“When COVID-19 changed our schedules, we realized that teachers were extremely overwhelmed,” she said.

“We didn’t want that to be the case this time. So, learning from the past, we’re hoping to bring some of that into the future.”

State Rep. Brad Buckley says he’s spoken closely with the TEA over the last few weeks and understands parents frustration; however, when it comes to COVID-19, it’s a rapidly evolving situation.

“There’s so much unknown,” he said.

“We’ve seen a spike in numbers the last few days. What’s it going to look like in the future? We don’t know what the numbers are gonna look like come August, September and October. I think you’re gonna have the districts that’re quite nimble.”

Buckley adds that he guarantees the guidelines will come out soon, but if they don’t, the TEA will have to endure the consequences.

“If we get into weeks and we have no guidelines, I can tell you that there will be a magnitude of representatives that will be engaging TEA to get those guidelines out,” he said.

“Those schools have to be prepared.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Texas governor pauses process of reopening the state as COVID-19 cases soar

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Thursday paused further phases of the process of reopening the state after a dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases.

State

Chuck E. Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AP
Chuck E. Cheese is filing for bankruptcy protection.

News

‘We found some things’ in search for missing soldier, team founder says

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton
The founder of Texas EquuSearch says volunteers “found some things” in the search for a Fort Hood soldier who’s been missing for more than two months.

Health

Student athletes test positive for COVID-19 in at least 3 local districts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Christy Soto
Student athletes in two local districts have tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Search for missing Central Texas woman discontinued

Updated: 1 hours ago
Police in Pflugerville are looking for a missing person they believe poses a threat to her own health and safety.

Latest News

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 1 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

News

Abbott bans elective surgeries in 4 of Texas’ biggest counties to preserve bed space for COVID-19 patients

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By SARAH R. CHAMPAGNE
For a second time since the start of the pandemic, Abbott bans elective surgeries to preserve bed space for coronavirus patients. But this time the hold on the nonessential procedures is only in effect for Bexar, Dallas, Harris, and Travis counties.

Coronavirus

Fireworks sales kick-off with a bang in Central Texas thanks to COVID-19 cancellations

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
With many July Fourth fireworks shows cancelled due to COVID-19, fireworks stores and stands in Central Texas opened Wednesday but with added precautions as consumer sales are expected to skyrocket.

News

Fireworks sales expected to skyrocket

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Names of victims of early morning fire released

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kassandra Tucker and Tennyson Guthrie
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Our Town

Aquilla: Educators from same school district recognized by Region 12

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Justin Earley
A superintendent and counselor from the same school district have been recognized for outstanding work in their region.