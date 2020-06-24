Texas AFT creates its own in-person school guidelines

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas American Federation of Teachers held a state-wide teleconference to talk about its suggestions for health guidelines for the next academic school year.

For the second week in a row, the Texas Education Agency has delayed releasing public health guidelines.

The TEA says it’s still soliciting feedback on the public health guidelines and additional information will be released soon.

The agency added that a call with superintendents took place on Tuesday and progress was made.

In the teleconference, the Texas AFT came up with their own blueprint guidelines for school districts to follow when they reopen in the fall.

They based their ideas from comments made by teachers and parents, including staggered scheduling, required use of face masks and PPE, frequent hand washing and limiting the number of students in the building and on buses.

Local President Wanda Longoria says she wanted to avoid the same chaos from when the pandemic began.

“When COVID-19 changed our schedules, we realized that teachers were extremely overwhelmed,” she said.

“We didn’t want that to be the case this time. So, learning from the past, we’re hoping to bring some of that into the future.”

State Rep. Brad Buckley says he’s spoken closely with the TEA over the last few weeks and understands parents frustration; however, when it comes to COVID-19, it’s a rapidly evolving situation.

“There’s so much unknown,” he said.

“We’ve seen a spike in numbers the last few days. What’s it going to look like in the future? We don’t know what the numbers are gonna look like come August, September and October. I think you’re gonna have the districts that’re quite nimble.”

Buckley adds that he guarantees the guidelines will come out soon, but if they don’t, the TEA will have to endure the consequences.

“If we get into weeks and we have no guidelines, I can tell you that there will be a magnitude of representatives that will be engaging TEA to get those guidelines out,” he said.

“Those schools have to be prepared.”

