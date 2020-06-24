Advertisement

Names of victims of early morning fire released

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Bryan Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office.
By Kassandra Tucker and Tennyson Guthrie
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 2:58 AM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police have released the names of the three victims of a house fire that occurred early Wednesday morning.

Bobby McMasters, 38, Heather McMasters, 32, and John McMasters, 8, passed away at CHI St. Joseph.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Bryan Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office. Fire officials say the home did not have working smoke detectors.

Bryan and College Station emergency crews responded to the fire in the 2100 block of Cabot Circle at around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Three people were pulled from the home by firefighters and CPR was performed. The Bryan Fire Department confirms all three--two adults and an 8-year-old boy--were pronounced dead. A family dog was also killed in that fire.

Emergency crews were called to the fire on the 2100 block of Cabot Circle at around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Emergency crews were called to the fire on the 2100 block of Cabot Circle at around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday.(KBTX)

Additionally, the flames spread to the attic of a neighboring home, displacing two residents. A truck also caught fire and was damaged.

The location of the fire was near Highway 6 and E. Martin Luther King Jr. Street on the north side of the city.

