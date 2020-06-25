2nd teenager indicted for capital murder in death of local college student

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Willow Reign Smith, 17, of Groesbeck, was indicted for capital murder Wednesday in the Jan. 22 shooting death of McLennan Community College Student Tyler McKinney, 19, who was found dead inside a white Ford sedan at around 8:10 p.m. on Jan. 22 at the intersection of Gregory Lane and Cedar Mountain Drive after neighbors reported hearing a single gunshot.

McKinney was struck once in the torso.

Smith and Delviyonte Sampson, 19, of Wichita Falls, were arrested on Feb. 1 in Wichita County.

Sampson was indicted for capital murder on May 6.

Sampson is also named in complaints charging aggravated robbery and burglary of a habitation.

He remains jailed in lieu of bonds totaling more than $1 million.

Smith is also named in complaints charging theft and burglary of a habitation.

She’s held on bonds totaling $277,500.

Grand jurors also handed up murder indictments Wednesday against Donald Deshawn Palmer, 23, and Leonard Brown, 20, stemming from the Dec. 29, 2019 shooting death of Eric Lavelle Williams, 28.

The shooting was reported at around 11:40 a.m. Dec. 29, 2019 at the Costa Esmerelda Apartments at 1516 Gurley Lane.

Officers found Williams lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

Waco police say Williams lived in the complex and was involved in an argument with two men when he was shot.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Brown was arrested on March 25 and authorities took Palmer into custody on April 2.

They remain in the McLennan County Jail in lieu of $300,000 bonds.

