Aquilla: Educators from same school district recognized by Region 12

AQUILLA, Texas (KWTX) - Region 12 announced its superintendent of the year for 2020 this week.

The panel selected Dr. David Edison of the Aquilla ISD.

The Baylor graduate has 20 years of experience in education including 10 as superintendent.

In August, five finalists from the 20 regions across Texas will be selected as candidates for superintendent of the year for Texas.

And the Region 12 counselor of the year, Garla Montez, is also from Aquilla ISD.

