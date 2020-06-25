Advertisement

Aquilla: Educators from same school district recognized by Region 12

Dr. David Edison of the Aquilla ISD has 20 years of experience in education including 10 as superintendent. (District photo)
Dr. David Edison of the Aquilla ISD has 20 years of experience in education including 10 as superintendent. (District photo)(KWTX)
By Justin Earley
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AQUILLA, Texas (KWTX) - Region 12 announced its superintendent of the year for 2020 this week.

The panel selected Dr. David Edison of the Aquilla ISD.

The Baylor graduate has 20 years of experience in education including 10 as superintendent.

In August, five finalists from the 20 regions across Texas will be selected as candidates for superintendent of the year for Texas.

And the Region 12 counselor of the year, Garla Montez, is also from Aquilla ISD.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Texas governor pauses process of reopening the state as COVID-19 cases soar

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Thursday paused further phases of the process of reopening the state after a dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases.

State

Chuck E. Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AP
Chuck E. Cheese is filing for bankruptcy protection.

News

‘We found some things’ in search for missing soldier, team founder says

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton
The founder of Texas EquuSearch says volunteers “found some things” in the search for a Fort Hood soldier who’s been missing for more than two months.

Health

Student athletes test positive for COVID-19 in at least 3 local districts

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Christy Soto
Student athletes in two local districts have tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Search for missing Central Texas woman discontinued

Updated: 1 hours ago
Police in Pflugerville are looking for a missing person they believe poses a threat to her own health and safety.

Latest News

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 1 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

News

Abbott bans elective surgeries in 4 of Texas’ biggest counties to preserve bed space for COVID-19 patients

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By SARAH R. CHAMPAGNE
For a second time since the start of the pandemic, Abbott bans elective surgeries to preserve bed space for coronavirus patients. But this time the hold on the nonessential procedures is only in effect for Bexar, Dallas, Harris, and Travis counties.

Coronavirus

Fireworks sales kick-off with a bang in Central Texas thanks to COVID-19 cancellations

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
With many July Fourth fireworks shows cancelled due to COVID-19, fireworks stores and stands in Central Texas opened Wednesday but with added precautions as consumer sales are expected to skyrocket.

News

Fireworks sales expected to skyrocket

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Names of victims of early morning fire released

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kassandra Tucker and Tennyson Guthrie
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.