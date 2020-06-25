Attack sends woman to local hospital in critical condition

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A woman found unconscious and not breathing outside of an apartment building after she was assaulted early Thursday afternoon was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.

Officers performed CPR after finding the victim at around 1:15 p.m. after responding to a report of the assault in the 800 block of Henderson St. in Killeen.

The unidentified woman was taken to AdventHealth Central Texas Hospital and then was transferred to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

The attacker was gone before officers arrived, but a suspect was found in the area of West Sport and North College streets and was taken into custody.

No further details were released.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.