Central Texas program offers free counseling

(KWTX) - The Starry Program in Texas is offering free counseling for individuals and families in more than 30 counties in Texas and in Waco, Temple, and Killeen.

Chief Program Officer Jessica Kilpatrick says the goal is to reduce family conflict and prevent child abuse but they serve all families with all their counseling needs.

“Families come in with anything from they are having difficulties with their child not doing their homework, anything typical to all the way with more complex mental health issues like anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation. We will make sure they are seeing the appropriate provider and if needed make referrals out,” Kilpatrick said.

The program offers a variety of services like parenting groups, fatherhood groups, youth groups, and individual sessions.

All programs are free.

“We don’t look at insurance or income. We also do not have a waitlist and will fit you in for an appointment within one week, Waco Team Supervisor Leah Gorham said.

As we are in the midst of the pandemic and as thousands fight for equality there are many stressors that come with it and Starry says they are ready to serve.

“There is so much conflict and we want to be able to provide that safe space for families to openly discuss it because there is probably conflict within family members about how they feel with what’s going on,” Gorham said.

Right now they are only offering virtual appointments.

