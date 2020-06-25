Central Texas Walmart employees receive another bonus
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
(KWTX) – Employees of Walmart stores in Central Texas and around the state received another bonus in their paychecks Thursday.
Full-time employees and drivers received $300 bonuses, part-time hourly and temporary employees received $150 and assistant managers received $400.
The company paid bonuses statewide Thursday totaling more than $40.5 million.
Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, the company has paid out nearly $1 billion in two special cash bonuses, an early quarterly bonus and other initiatives.
Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.