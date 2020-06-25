Central Texas Walmart employees receive another bonus

(KWTX) – Employees of Walmart stores in Central Texas and around the state received another bonus in their paychecks Thursday.

Full-time employees and drivers received $300 bonuses, part-time hourly and temporary employees received $150 and assistant managers received $400.

The company paid bonuses statewide Thursday totaling more than $40.5 million.

Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, the company has paid out nearly $1 billion in two special cash bonuses, an early quarterly bonus and other initiatives.

