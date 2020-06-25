Congo announces end to 2nd deadliest Ebola outbreak ever

BENI, Congo (AP) - The World Health Organization has declared an end to the second deadliest Ebola outbreak in history.

The virus killed 2,280 in eastern Congo during the nearly two-year crisis, which was the first time an Ebola outbreak erupted in a conflict zone.

Even with the emergence of two vaccines, the Ebola response was repeatedly challenged because of armed groups operating in the area and community mistrust of health workers.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)