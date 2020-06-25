Italian man’s dream comes true in Central Texas amid unparalleled storm

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An Italian native who grew up in the restaurant business watching his parents cook as a young boy says he’s living out a dream 35 years in the making as he opens his first restaurant bearing his family name in Waco next week.

Massimo Di Campli, 36, opened his first restaurant when he was 21. He now owns Di’Campli’s Italian Ristorante in a new development called the Shoppes at 684 Crossing at the intersection of Highway 6 and Highway 84 in Waco.

The restaurant bears his family’s name for good reason. “It is a project that started about 35 years ago,” Massimo said.

“Both my parents back home in Italy, they owned restaurants. The passion of this industry comes from me being raised in restaurants and I always dreamed of having one of my own.”

Di Campli says his mother was the “queen of pastry, baking and homemade pasta” while his father was “amazing with seafood, meat and pasta sauce.”

“Both together are the perfect mix,” he said.

And he followed in their footsteps.

Di Campli attended Fratelli De Cecco Culinary School in Pescara, Italy, graduating under the same head of school as his father.

Massimo opened his first restaurant, a pizza place, when he was 21 in his hometown of Penne.

Two years later, a customer recruited him to move to Dubai to be a supervisor at a restaurant there.

Di Campli's adventures then took him to the Cayman Islands where he managed another restaurant.

That’s where he met his wife, Kristen Rash, a 1999 Midway High School graduate from Waco, in a chance encounter at a beach volleyball game.

They married in 2016 and moved to Waco in 2017.

With his vast experience, welcoming and kind personality, Massimo landed a job as the front of the house manager at Magnolia Table in Waco, the destination eatery created by Chip and Joanna Gaines.

In 2019, he was promoted to general manager, but he never stopped dreaming of bringing his own flavor from home to Central Texas.

“After I moved to Waco three years ago, I was like ‘wow, this is the perfect community and town where I would love to open my own.’”

Massimo began working on plans to open his own restaurant in Waco about two years ago, never imagining his dream would unfold in the middle of a worldwide pandemic.

“Nervous, yes, it is a strange time of our life,” he said.

“Yes, it is but I always have faith, it’s all in God and we’re just going to open our place.”

Massimo has been training staff members diligently and preparing them to follow the new guidelines in place for restaurants amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The staff will first welcome friends and family with a soft opening Thursday night.

“It will be a little different on how the service is going to be by wearing masks and gloves. It’s not actually the standard restaurant service you would have but I feel like we all went through so many things and we’re going to go through this together as a community and at some point I’m positive that we are going to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

While Di Campli’s is the perfect setting for a nice night out on the town, the Italian chef says, it’s also a great spot for families and kids, casual lunches and business meetings.

Massimo says the service will set his place apart but so will the menu which includes everything from pasta and pizza to ribeye and fish.

They also have a collection of wine from all over the world, including, of course, Italy.

“The food is definitely quality. We use only fresh foods, fresh ingredients. Everything is made in house, in regards to pasta, pizza all of our dressings. We combine the quality of the foods and the passion we have for serving people together and I think that’s a good way to start.”

When the grand opening happens next Wednesday, Massimo says, it will be a dream come true for not only him, but the Italian family name which will proudly greet customers in the heart of Texas.

“We are actually opening July 1 which is my dad’s birthday,” he said.

"And this is the first restaurant we've actually had with our name on it. I'm excited for my wife, for my family, for my kids and even though there is this virus situation going on, we are ready. I am thrilled."

The restaurant’s hours will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The restaurant will serve brunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

