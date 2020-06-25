Mexia: City receives Film Friendly Texas designation

MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - Mexia has earned a Film Friendly Texas designation, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday.

Mexia joins more than 140 Film Friendly Texas communities, which receive continuing training and guidance from the Texas Film Commission on media industry standards, best practices and how to accommodate on-location filming.

“As our focus is on safely and strategically reopening and revitalizing all aspects of the Lone Star State—work, school, entertainment and culture—Texas is committed to working alongside our communities to ensure they have the knowledge and tools needed,” Abbott said.

“Through the Film Friendly Texas training and certification process, communities large and small are readied to help match local businesses with production-related needs, creating jobs for Texas-based crew members and local residents as well as spurring on-site spending at local small businesses. And I am proud of all that the Texas Film Commission has accomplished in helping communities like Mexia begin to open their economy.”

