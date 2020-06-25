Search for missing Central Texas woman discontinued

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Pflugerville have discontinued a search for a missing woman who they believed could be a threat to her own health and safety.

They provided no further details.

Jessica Ann Senakarn, 45, was last seen Wednesday night in Hutto.

Police did not release whether or not she was found safe but did discontinue the search.

Senakarn, who’s 5-foot-3 and weighs 135 pounds, has blonde hair and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pink dress and has a butterfly tattoo on her left shoulder.

Police say she was driving a a black 2012 Volkswagen Jetta station wagon with Texas license LSH6801.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.