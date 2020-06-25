Restaurant Report Card for June 25, 2020

(KWTX) - Ocean's Buffet at 505 North Valley Mills Dr. in Waco got a 69 on a recent food inspection report.

The health worker noted, the sushi log tests were falsified.

It's a requirement to make sure the sushi is at the right temperature, but according to the report, the business lost the device and the employees simply wrote a random number on the case log.

Crab meat, mussels, and salad veggies stored in cooler were warmer then the recommended temperature.

The health worker noted ice was dumped in the bottom right side of the cooler before the inspection to try to bring the temperature down.

There were other sanitary issues, too.

The restaurant got a 100 on a re-inspection.

The Healthy Station at 608 East Central Ave. in Belton got a 91 on a recent inspection.

The report noted, the three-comp sink wasn't being used properly for washing, rinsing, and sanitizing.

The hand sink is for hand-washing only, but other items were being thrown in there.

Freebirds World Burrito at 2511 Trimmier Rd. in Killeen got a 95 on a recent inspection.

The health department worker noted mold on the soda spigot.

This week's clean plate award goes to Mama & Papa B's BBQ at 525 South 8th St. in Waco.

This joint has been a local favorite for decades.

Beef, sausage, copped meat, ribs, you can get it all here.

Take home a plate, sandwich or you can buy the meat by the pound.

And if your taste buds are satisfied, just walk outside and stand near the screened in smokehouse.

Your nose will thank you for it.

Waco-McLennan County inspection scores

Bell County inspection scores

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.