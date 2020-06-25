Advertisement

Restaurant Report Card for June 25, 2020

Falsified sushi logs caught the eye of inspectors in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.
Falsified sushi logs caught the eye of inspectors in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.(KWTX)
By Ke'Sha Lopez
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) - Ocean's Buffet at 505 North Valley Mills Dr. in Waco got a 69 on a recent food inspection report.

The health worker noted, the sushi log tests were falsified.

It's a requirement to make sure the sushi is at the right temperature, but according to the report, the business lost the device and the employees simply wrote a random number on the case log.

Crab meat, mussels, and salad veggies stored in cooler were warmer then the recommended temperature.

The health worker noted ice was dumped in the bottom right side of the cooler before the inspection to try to bring the temperature down.

There were other sanitary issues, too.

The restaurant got a 100 on a re-inspection.

The Healthy Station at 608 East Central Ave. in Belton got a 91 on a recent inspection.

The report noted, the three-comp sink wasn't being used properly for washing, rinsing, and sanitizing.

The hand sink is for hand-washing only, but other items were being thrown in there.

Freebirds World Burrito at 2511 Trimmier Rd. in Killeen got a 95 on a recent inspection.

The health department worker noted mold on the soda spigot.

This week's clean plate award goes to Mama & Papa B's BBQ at 525 South 8th St. in Waco.

This joint has been a local favorite for decades.

Beef, sausage, copped meat, ribs, you can get it all here.

Take home a plate, sandwich or you can buy the meat by the pound.

And if your taste buds are satisfied, just walk outside and stand near the screened in smokehouse.

Your nose will thank you for it.

Waco-McLennan County inspection scores

Bell County inspection scores

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two missing Central Texas women found safe

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Two missing Central Texas women who were the focus of a search have been found safe, authorities say.

Health

Texas Gov. shuts down bars, tubing outfitters, scales back restaurant dining

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Friday morning shutting down bars, scaling back restaurant dining, and closing rafting and tubing outfitters on popular rivers, as COVID-19 cases soar in the state.

KWTX | Weather

Saharan Dust Cloud Symptoms Could Mimic COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Camille Hoxworth
A cloud of Saharan dust that’s blowing into Central Texas May start affecting your breathing. The cloud making its way across the Atlantic isn’t a new phenomena, though.

Health

Waco ISD talks distance learning options, shortfalls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Robyn Geske
Waco School Board members say they aren’t sure what the fall semester will look like, but they're looking at options.

Health

Midway ISD releases tentative plans for upcoming school year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
One of the largest school district in Central Texas has released tentative plans for the upcoming, unprecedented school year amid COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Good News Friday 6-26-20

Updated: 4 hours ago
Celebrating good news across Central Texas for the week of 6-22-2020.

News

Midway ISD releases tentative plan for new school year

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Official: Voting postcards are fraudulent, not from NAACP

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton
NAACP says postcards being mailed to voters are not from the organization.

News

Baylor shortens fall semester, eliminates holidays

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Staff
Baylor University will shorten the fall semester and eliminate two fall holidays to minimize student travel as part of the effort to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.

News

Italian man opening new Italian restaurant in Central Texas

Updated: 17 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

Tell Me Something Good

Italian man’s dream comes true in Central Texas amid unparalleled storm

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Julie Hays
A man who chased a dream from his native Italy to Central Texas is now watching the dream come true amid the unparalleled storm of the COVID-19 outbreak.