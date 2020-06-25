Advertisement

‘We found some things’ in search for missing soldier, team founder says

By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 12:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) -Days after searching a local river, Texas EquuSearch continued their efforts Wednesday in the search for missing Fort Hood Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, 20, and they may have been productive.

“I think we found some things and they’re doing some testing on some things. If it has anything to do with it or not, I don’t know. We were all pretty optimistic on it. We won’t know for sure until results come back from the lab,” EquuSearch founder Tim Miller said.

“Yes, there is a reason we have been every place we have been,” he added.

Miller and volunteers with Texas EquuSearch spent the day Wednesday searching a neighborhood near 439 and Sparta Road in Bell County, but found “nothing new,” Miller said, adding, “Yes, there is a reason we have been every place we have been.”

They also passed out flyers to homeowners.

“We use horses, ATVs, we use drone airplanes, sonars and foot searchers. Whatever is needed,” he said.

Miller and Texas EquuSearch have been assisting local authorities in actively searching for Guillen.

She has been missing since April 22.

On Tuesday, her family, their attorney Natalie Khawam and U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Houston addressed the media with an update from a meeting with Fort Hood and Army officials.

Garcia confirmed that foul play is suspected in Guillen’s disappearance.

A day before, Texas EquuSearch helped scour the Leon River in Bell County for clues.

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information leading to Guillen’s whereabouts.

The reward is being split at $25,000 apiece between Army CID and LULAC.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

