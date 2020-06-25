Tabloid’s lawyers seek to get Johnny Depp lawsuit thrown out

LONDON (AP) - Lawyers for British tabloid The Sun have urged a judge to throw out Johnny Depp’s libel claim against the paper.

They say the film star allegedly failed to disclose evidence relating to his drug use. Depp is suing the newspaper’s publisher News Group Newspapers and executive editor Dan Wootton over a 2018 article claiming he was violent and abusive to his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp strongly denies being violent.

The case is due to open at the High Court in London on July 7. At a preliminary hearing on Thursday, The Sun’s lawyers argued the case should be dismissed because Depp had withheld text messages showing that he tried to buy narcotics when he was in Australia with Heard in 2015. (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)