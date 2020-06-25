Associated Press Texas Daybook for Thursday, Jun. 25.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for Texas and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 25 9:30 AM Texas Water Development Board meeting

Weblinks: http://www.twdb.texas.gov/

Contacts: Sarah Haney, Texas Water Development Board, sarah.haney@twdb.texas.gov, 1 512 463 5129

Via GoToWebinar at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7464656316395756301 Via AdminMonitor at http://texasadmin.com/tx/twdb/. A recording of the meeting will be also be available.

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 25 10:00 AM Texas Center for the Missing and CCOA launch effort in the case of Luis Alderete-Martinez - Texas Center for the Missing and Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA) launch a new month-long effort across El Paso to help generate leads in the case of Luis Alderete-Martinez who disappeared 1 Jun 2015, via press conference

Location: Jared, 8889 Gateway W Blvd, Suite 3100, El Paso, TX

Weblinks: http://centerforthemissing.org/

Contacts: Cindy Stoller, Fever Press, cindy@feverpress.com, 1 917 331 0418

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 25 10:00 AM House Dems press event ahead of vote on Justice in Policing Act - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, fellow Democratic Reps. Karen Bass, Jerrold Nadler, Sheila Jackson Lee and Emanuel Cleaver, and National Lawyers' Committee for Civil RIghts Under Law President and Executive Director Kristen Clarke hold press event ahead of the House of Representatives vote on the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020, which seeks to 'curb police brutality, end racial profiling, and eliminate qualified immunity for law enforcement'

Location: House East Front Steps, U.S. Capitol, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.speaker.gov, https://twitter.com/SpeakerPelosi

Contacts: House Speaker press, 1 202 226 7616

NOTE: There is a mandatory TV pool. Contact the House Radio-TV Gallery 202-225-5214 for additional details. Please limit editorial presence to one person per outlet. Livestream will be available

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 25 12:00 PM GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw attends virtual roundtable discussion - Republican Illinois 6th Congressional District candidate Jeanne Ives holds virtual roundtable discussion, with GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw

Weblinks: https://www.jeanneforcongress.com/

Contacts: Jeanne Ives for Congress, info@jeanneforcongress.com

--------------------

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 25 6:00 PM UnidosUS virtual town hall - UnidosUS virtual town hall, titled 'COVID-19's Impact on Texas Latino Health: What Can You Do?', exploring Latino health priorities in Texas and highlight the impact that coronavirus (COVID-19) is having on communities across the state. Speakers include Texas state Rep. Eddie Rodriguez, Su Clinica Community Health Center Community Outreach/Community Relations Director Cheryl Sproles, UnidosUS Health Policy Senior Strategist Alberto Gonzalez, and Every Texan Associate Director Anne Dunkelberg

Weblinks: http://www.unidosus.org, https://twitter.com/WeAreUnidosUS

Contacts: UnidosUS press, news@unidosus.org, 1 202 785 1670

https://unidosus.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qUhldwspQdaYha6vmDrqPQ

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 25 9:00 PM COVID-19 Relief Benefit for the LGBTQ+ Community - 'Can't Cancel Pride: A COVID-19 Relief Benefit for the LGBTQ+ Community' a virtual event hosted by iHeartRadio on-air personality Elvis Duran and Laverne Cox. Celebrities making an appearance include Adam Lambert, Big Freedia, Billy Porter, Katy Perry, Kim Petras, Melissa Etheridge, Ricky Martin and Sia. Livestreamed via iHeartRadio's Facebook and Instagram, iHeartRadio's PrideRadio.com and broadcast on iHeartMedia stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app

Weblinks: http://www.iheartmedia.com, https://twitter.com/iheartmedia

Contacts: Damiano DeMonte, Sunshine Sachs, Demonte@sunshinesachs.com, 1 212 691 2800

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 25 - Friday, Jun. 26 POSTPONED: FRB Dallas hosts 'Technology-Enabled Disruption' conference - POSTPONED: Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas hosts the 'Technology-Enabled Disruption: Implications for Business, Labor Markets and Monetary Policy' conference organised by the Federal Reserve Banks of Atlanta, Dallas and Richmond. Speakers include FRB Richmond President Thomas Barkin, FRB Atlanta President Raphael Bostic and FRB Dallas President Robert Kaplan * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, 2200 N Pearl St, Dallas, TX

Weblinks: http://dallasfed.org/, https://twitter.com/DallasFed

Contacts: James Hoard, Dallas Fed press, james.hoard@dal.frb.org, 1 214 922 5307

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 25 POSTPONED: EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020 Central Texas gala - POSTPONED: EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020 Central Texas gala * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: JW Marriott Austin, 110 E 2nd St, Austin, TX

Weblinks: http://www.ey.com, https://twitter.com/EYnews

Contacts: Wendy Fox, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Program Manager, wendy.fox@ey.com, 1 612 371 6703

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 25 - Friday, Jun. 26 CANCELED: Short Term Rental Forum - CANCELED: Short Term Rental Forum * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Austin, TX

Weblinks: http://www.imn.org/

Contacts: IMN U.S., mail@imn.org, 1 212 901 0506

--------------------

CORPORATE DATA

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 25 1:00 PM Special Meeting Webcast re adoption of the transaction agreement between IAC, New IAC, Valentine Merger Sub LLC & Match

Weblinks: https://ir.mtch.com/news-and-events/press-releases/2019/default.aspx

Contacts: Gary Swidler, Match Group, IR@match.com, 1 214 576 9352

--------------------

--------------------

Friday, Jun. 26 IBAT Best of Community Banking Awards entry deadline

Weblinks: http://www.ibat.org/best-community-banking-award, https://twitter.com/myibat

Contacts: Lindsey Gehrig, IBAT press, lgehrig@ibat.org, 1 512 275 2215

--------------------

CORPORATE DATA

--------------------

Friday, Jun. 26 Concho Resources Inc: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.conchoresources.com/

Contacts: Toffee McAlister, Concho Resources Inc Investor Relations, ir@conchoresources.com, 1 432 683 7443