Texas governor pauses process of reopening the state as COVID-19 cases soar

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Thursday paused further phases of the process of reopening the state after a dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases and a jump in hospitalizations that has renewed concerns about capacity.

“This temporary pause will help our state corral the spread until we can safely enter the next phase of opening our state for business,” Abbott said Thursday.

Businesses permitted to open under previous phases of the process may continue to operate at designated occupancy levels.

“As we experience an increase in both positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, we are focused on strategies that slow the spread of this virus while also allowing Texans to continue earning a paycheck to support their families,” Abbott said.

“The last thing we want to do as a state is go backwards and close down businesses,” he said.

Abbott earlier Thursday ordered a halt to elective surgeries in the state’s biggest counties.

The surgery ban applies to Dallas, Harris, Travis and Bexar counties.

The number of patients admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 has more than doubled in just two weeks.

Texas has emerged as one of the nation’s biggest coronavirus hotspots, reporting more than 11,000 new cases in the past two days alone.

Abbott has taken a newly urgent tone about the worsening trends and is now telling Texans they should stay home.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.