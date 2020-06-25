Texas News Digest

Good morning! Here’s a look at AP’s general news and sports coverage in Texas at this hour. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Dallas AP at 972-991-2100, or, in Texas, 800-442-7189. Email: aptexas@ap.org. Jill Bleed is at the desk after 5:30 a.m.

____

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS

AUSTIN, Texas — Rapidly worsening coronavirus numbers in Texas reached bleak new milestones Tuesday as the state surpassed 5,000 new cases in a single day for the first time and hospitalizations again hit record numbers, leading the largest pediatric hospital in the U.S. to begin treating adult patients in Houston. By Paul J. Weber. SENT: 640 words, photos. Moved on general, political and health news services.

— VIRUS OUTBREAK-JUDGE'S HAND SMACKED — A prominent Texas official says an irate man smacked his hand when he tried to persuade the man to don a face covering. SENT: 220 words, photos. Moved on general, financial and health news services.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GLOBAL

HOUSTON — A coronavirus resurgence is wiping out two months of progress in the U.S. and sending infections to dire new levels across the South and West, with hospital administrators and health experts warning that politicians and a tired-of-being-cooped-up public are letting a disaster unfold. By Nomaan Merchant and Juan A. Lozano. SENT: 900 words, photos, video. Moved on general, financial and health news services.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MIGRANT CHILDREN

HOUSTON — A federal judge has extended an order preventing the Trump administration from deporting a 16-year-old boy from Honduras under its emergency border declaration citing the coronavirus. By Nomaan Merchant. SENT: 540 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-YOUNGER CASES

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. — Coronavirus infections are climbing rapidly among young Americans in a number of states where bars, stores and restaurants have reopened. It’s a disturbing generational shift that not only puts young people in greater peril than many realize, but also poses an even bigger danger to the elders who cross their paths. By Carla K. Johnson and Tamara Lush. SENT: 980 words, photos. Moved on general, financial and health news services.

ALSO OF NOTE:

PRIEST ABUSE-MARIANISTS

ST. LOUIS — The Marianists religious order has released the names of 46 living and dead religious leaders who they claim sexually abused minors, the latest of several Catholic organizations to complete an investigation and publicly name the accused. The order, founded in 1817, operates 18 secondary schools and three universities -- the University of Dayton in Ohio, Chaminade University in Honolulu, and St. Mary’s University in San Antonio. By Jim Salter and Margaret Stafford. SENT: 400 words.

MASS SHOOTING-TEXAS

EL PASO, Texas — The man accused of killing 22 people and wounding two dozen more at a Walmart in Texas is expected to be reindicted as he faces another murder charge in the mass shooting that targeted Mexicans, prosecutors said. SENT: 410 words, photos.

TEXAS VOTING-LAWSUIT

AUSTIN, Texas — Saying that voting is “wrought with uncertainty” this year regardless because of the coronavirus pandemic, a federal judge is allowing Texas to proceed with banning straight-ticket voting this November, dismissing a lawsuit brought by Democrats. SENT: 190 words, photos. Moved on general and political news services.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-ATTORNEY GENERAL

AUSTIN, Texas — GOP attorneys general from Texas and 10 other states weighed in this week on the congressional debate over policing amid the national push to stop racial bias in law enforcement. SENT: 200 words.

— ARMY CASUALTY-JORDAN — The Pentagon has identified a Fort Bliss soldier who died Tuesday in Jordan. SENT: 60 words.

BBO—BASEBALL'S RETURN-TEAMS

Ron Gardenhire and Dusty Baker are a little uneasy. Jim Crane hopes his Houston Astros can play in front of fans at some point. As baseball scrambles to start an abbreviated season, the prevailing mood is one of nervous excitement. By Baseball Writer Noah Trister. SENT: 770 words, photos.

— BBA—RANGERS-DRAFT PICKS SIGNED — The Texas Rangers have signed all five of their picks from baseball’s condensed amateur draft after completing deals with their third- and fifth-round selections. SENT: 190 words.

