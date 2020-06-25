Advertisement

US GDP fell at 5.0% rate in Q1; worse is likely on the way

FILE - In this file photo, shoppers wait in a checkout line at a J.C. Penney store in Glendale, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
By AP
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. economy shrank at a 5.0% rate in the first quarter with a much worse decline expected in the current three-month economic period because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Commerce Department reported Thursday that the decline in the gross domestic product, the total output of goods and services, in the January-March quarter was unchanged from the estimate made a month ago.

That was the sharpest quarterly decline since an 8.4% fall in the fourth quarter of 2008 during the depths of the financial crisis.

