We’re Not Done With The Rain Yet!

From Sean Bellafiore:

Another day, another downpour! (maybe...) The upper-level storm system that sparked rain both on Tuesday and Wednesday has weakened some but is still producing numerous showers and thunderstorms between College Station and Houston this morning. The bulk of that rain should move into East Texas, but a few pop-up showers remain in our forecast throughout the day. Morning rain chances are only near 10%, mainly east of I-35, before they climb to near 30% this afternoon. The afternoon’s best rain potential will again be mainly east of I-35 but a few stray showers could still impact Waco, Temple, and Killeen. Expect to see a bit more sunshine today too but mostly cloudy skies should keep highs in the upper 80s with a heat index as high as 95°.

Over the next 10 days, the best rain chances comes Friday. We’ll start out with mostly cloudy skies and a few showers by sunrise, but rain chances climb to 50% during the morning and afternoon as scattered showers, a few downpours, and some rumbles of thunder move through. Friday’s best rain potential is again near and east of I-35 but cities and towns west of I-35 will see at least a bit of rain too. With higher rain chances come slightly cooler temperatures as highs Friday only return into the mid 80s. Rain chances both on Saturday and Sunday have climbed to near 30% as lingering energy and moisture hangs around the area. It won’t be raining all day, but we’ll likely need to dodge at least a few scattered showers and non-severe storms. By the way, Saharan Dust is still set to move in late today, Friday, and Saturday. The biggest dust plume should arrive after most of the rain ends Friday and through Saturday, so any rain we see Friday night, Saturday morning, or Saturday afternoon may contain a bit of dust in them.

The weather pattern is expected to slowly flip back to a more traditional summer-like one starting on Monday. Rain chances are down to 10% with highs back in the low-to-mid 90s. We’ll gradually warm up into the mid 90s area wide by Wednesday and near-normal highs are expected to last through the July 4th holiday weekend. Although temperatures may stay out of the triple-digits, heat index values should range from 100°-105° each afternoon. A few pop-up showers or storms return to the forecast Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, but as of now those rain chances are only near 20%.

