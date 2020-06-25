Wildfire burns near Mount Rushmore week before Trump visit

CUSTER, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota is bringing in more resources to fight a wildfire that’s burning near Mount Rushmore ahead of next week’s visit to the monument by President Donald Trump.

The fire that started in Custer State Park on Wednesday has burned an estimated 150 acres about 6 miles south of the stone monument.

Gov. Kristi Noem’s spokesman, Ian Fury, says South Dakota Wildland Fire Division is leading a multi-state, multi-agency effort to fight the forest fire.

Mr. Trump is planning to attend a fireworks display at the monument July 3.

But some wildfire experts have raised concerns the pyrotechnics could spark fires, especially because the region has seen dry weather this year.

