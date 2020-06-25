Advertisement

Wildfire burns near Mount Rushmore week before Trump visit

Thanks to dry conditions, a wildfire is burning near Mount Rushmore ahead of a visit by the president. (National Park Service photoi/file)
Thanks to dry conditions, a wildfire is burning near Mount Rushmore ahead of a visit by the president. (National Park Service photoi/file)(WOWT)
By AP
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUSTER, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota is bringing in more resources to fight a wildfire that’s burning near Mount Rushmore ahead of next week’s visit to the monument by President Donald Trump.

The fire that started in Custer State Park on Wednesday has burned an estimated 150 acres about 6 miles south of the stone monument.

Gov. Kristi Noem’s spokesman, Ian Fury, says South Dakota Wildland Fire Division is leading a multi-state, multi-agency effort to fight the forest fire.

Mr. Trump is planning to attend a fireworks display at the monument July 3.

But some wildfire experts have raised concerns the pyrotechnics could spark fires, especially because the region has seen dry weather this year.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

KWTX | Weather

Saharan Dust Cloud Symptoms Could Mimic COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Camille Hoxworth
A cloud of Saharan dust that’s blowing into Central Texas May start affecting your breathing. The cloud making its way across the Atlantic isn’t a new phenomena, though.

Forecast

Dust Moving In Today But So Could A Few Showers

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update

KWTX | Weather

Arizona starts talks on addressing dwindling Colorado River

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By AP
Arizona is getting a jump start on what will be a years-long process to address a dwindling but key water source in the U.S. West.

Forecast

Saharan Dust Moving in with Spotty Rain Chances

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 4:58 AM CDT
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

Latest News

KWTX | Weather

Beaches packed as UK records hottest day of year

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT
|
By AP
Crowds have flocked to Britain’s beaches to cool down or sunbathe as the U.K. recorded its hottest day of the year.

KWTX | Weather

Floods in western Ukraine leave 3 dead, one person missing

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 6:28 PM CDT
|
By AP
Three people died and one person is missing after torrential rain caused floods across western Ukraine, the country’s authorities said Wednesday.

KWTX | Weather

Drought plan enacted for 40 Colorado counties by governor

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 6:17 PM CDT
|
By AP
Gov. Jared Polis has ordered a task force to assess initial damage and to recommend mitigation measures for severe drought conditions that are affecting 40 of Colorado’s 64 counties.

Forecast

Low End Rain Chances Continue & Humidity Bumps Up

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 3:46 PM CDT
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

Forecast

Mostly Cloudy Today With A Low Rain Chance

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 4:47 AM CDT
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update

KWTX | Weather

Tropical Storm Dolly forms over Atlantic, expected to weaken

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Dolly has formed over the northern Atlantic Ocean but is expected to dissipate later in the week.