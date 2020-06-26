Advertisement

$10,000 reward offered in search for missing Texas woman

Lauren Thompson, 34, hasn’t been heard from since around 2:10 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2019. (Family photos)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
CARTHAGE, Texas (KWTX) – The family of a Texas woman who disappeared in January 2019 is now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the woman’s whereabouts and has established a toll-free tip line.

Lauren Thompson, 34, hasn’t been heard from since around 2:10 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2019 when she placed 21-minute 911 call to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office and told a dispatcher she was in a wooded area and thought someone was chasing her, family spokesman Joey Ortega said in a press release.

The call ended abruptly and attempts to re-contact Thompson were unsuccessful, he said.

“According to local authorities, cell pings, search dogs, air crafts and foot teams were used to search for Lauren but unfortunately the young mother of three could not be found,” he said.

Thompson’s vehicle was later found slightly off a private road off of CR 267 west of Rock Hill.

“The Panola County Sheriff’s Office sought the help of Texas Rangers as well as the FBI who offered technical support with the 911 recording and cell phone ping reports. They also obtained her cell phone records in an effort to retrace her steps and generate leads,” Ortega said.

“Despite all this and numerous tips, authorities eventually ran out of leads.”

Ortega says recently uncovered evidence suggests she may have been kidnapped.

The investigation remains open.

The tip line number is (888) 411-4491.

Thompson is 5-foot-5, weighs about 190 pounds, has brown eyes, and at the time of her disappearance had brown waist-length hair.

