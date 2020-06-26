Banks lead gains for stocks on Wall Street in jumpy trading

NEW YORK (AP) - Financial companies led stocks broadly higher on Wall Street Thursday as traders welcomed news that the Federal Reserve and other regulators are removing some limits on the ability of banks to make investments.

The S&P 500 rose 1.1% after a jumpy day of trading.

News on the economy was mixed.

The U.S. shrank at a 5.0% rate in the first quarter, but a much worse decline is expected in the current period.

Another 1.5 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week.

However, that's the 12th straight drop and a sign that layoffs are slowing but still at a painfully high level.

