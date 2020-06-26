Baylor shortens fall semester, eliminates holidays

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor University will shorten the fall semester and eliminate two fall holidays to minimize student travel as part of the effort to stem the spread of the new coronavirus, the school’s president, Dr. Linda Livingstone, announced in a letter to students and parents Thursday.

Classes are scheduled to begin on Aug. 24 and will be held on Labor Day.

The majority of course instruction on campus will be completed before the Thanksgiving Holiday and final exams will be administered online in December.

Fall break will be eliminated and the Thanksgiving holiday will be shortened.

The cost of housing, dining and parking will be prorated to reflect the shortened term.

The changes don’t affect the Baylor Law School, which operates on the quarter system.

The school will provide staff members with two floating to holidays to compensate for having to work on Labor Day and on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

Fall commencement, scheduled for Dec. 19, has been canceled.

December graduates may participate in spring ceremonies in May 2021.

“During the course of our assessment of options for the fall semester, we have sought to make decisions that are right for Baylor University and our students, faculty, and staff—not simply to follow the example of other institutions,” Livingstone said.

“Every college and university across the United States must make its own decisions regarding what is appropriate and feasible in creating the best learning environment possible within reasonable health and safety protocols related to COVID-19.”

The university began requiring students, staff, faculty and visitors to wear face coverings on campus this week.

Two students living on campus and eight student athletes have tested positive for the virus.

