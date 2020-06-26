Advertisement

Central Texas radio personality cancels rally meant to protest bar closings

A Central Texas radio personality is organizing a weekend rally to protest the governor’s decision to order bars in the state to close in an effort to stem a surge of cases of COVID-19, but what he chose to name it may ruffle some feathers. (File)
By Gordon Collier
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - News that Gov. Greg Abbott is shutting down Texas bars again didn’t sit well with some Central Texans, who planned to stage a rally to protest the decision before ultimately canceling the event.

Abbott issued an executive order Friday morning that directed bars to close at noon and restaurants to scale back occupancy to 50% by Monday.

"At this time, it is clear that the rise in cases is largely driven by certain types of activities, including Texans congregating in bars," Abbott said in a news release. "The actions in this executive order are essential to our mission to swiftly contain this virus and protect public health."

A group led by local 92.9 Shooter FM on-air personality Jim Nash disagreed and organized a rally to demonstrate their opposition.

"I don't think it's the music gatherings that are spreading this. I don't know what's causing it, I'm not a scientist or doctor or anything like that, but I don't think people hanging out in bars and having a few beers socially is causing a spike in cases," Nash said.

The group was planning a peaceful protest, dubbed BLM for Bar Lives Matter, at 5 p.m. Sunday at the ball-field in Ross.

Nash said the public and musicians, many of whom had their gigs abruptly canceled this weekend, would be attending.

"We got a lot of singers and songwriters coming in. They're going to protest with us and if one of them plugs in and plays a song or two, even better," Nash said.

The governor also banned gatherings of 100 or more, but the group is undeterred.

Nash said attendees would have been asked to social distance and wear face masks - if they wanted to.

"They can social distance if they want. They can wear masks if they want. They can bring coolers and lawn chairs. This is just a peaceful protest," he said.

When asked if thought using “BLM” would be offensive to supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement, Nash said he didn’t think so.

“I don’t think using initials will ruffle any feathers. This is an all age, all gender, all ethnicity event. We just want to let the governor know we don’t agree with his call,” Nash said.

The reason for the cancellation of the rally was not disclosed.

KWTX News 10 at Five