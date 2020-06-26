Central Texas World War II veteran embarks on ‘No Regrets Tour’

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas World War 2 veteran who regrets not ever traveling the country when he was young to meet veterans who fought in the Civil War is making it up decades later by embarking on a tour to meet all 50 governors in the U.S.

The “No Regrets Tour” started three years ago when Paul Walton and his 101-year-old father, Sidney Walton, decided to go on a cross country journey to meet every governor in every state, thereby giving other people the opportunity to meet a World War 2 veteran during Sidney’s tour.

After meeting Idaho Governor Brad Little, the father and son duo now have 18 more states to visit.

It’s a little bit ironic that the tour is called No Regrets because the idea came from one of Sidney’s long time regrets.

“Do you remember when you were young you had a chance to meet some Civil War soldiers?” Paul asked his father.

“Yes,” the old soldier replied.

“Did you do it?” Paul asked.

“No,” his father replied.

“And you’ve regretted it ever since. So that’s why we’re doing this, to give everyone a chance to meet a World War II veteran before it’s too late,” Paul told his father, reminding him of why they are on tour.

Along the way, the two have rubbed elbows with superstars like The Rock, Katy Perry, Garth Brooks, Presidents Obama, Trump and both Bush’s.

The next stop will be New Mexico, where the duo plans to meet with Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.

If you like to make a donation to help the two reach their goal go to www.Supportsidney.org

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.