City in Texas says it will not enforce Abbott’s executive order to close bars

By Harrison Roberts
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
ABILENE, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Abilene on Friday announced it “will not enforce the Governor’s Executive Order” to shut down bars and limit outdoor gatherings.

Governor Greg Abbott issued the executive order to all of Texas Friday morning, saying bars must close at 12:00 p.m., restaurants must operate at only 50% occupancy, and outdoor gatherings must be limited to 100 people unless local governments give approval to larger events.

Read City Manager Robert Hanna’s full statement below:

“The City of Abilene under the advice of the City Attorney, will not enforce the Governor’s Executive Order, BUT we encourage all business owners and citizens to use common sense, and to follow the Governor’s Executive Orders to the extent they can. In regards to bars and restaurants, TABC will likely work to enforce the Governor’s Executive Order.

“Any immediate events scheduled in June and July will likely proceed, but events further out I cannot speak to at this time. All that being said, the City reserves the right to cancel outdoor gatherings over 100 attendees if the public’s health is endangered. We will rely on hospitalizations and infection rates to make these determinations. The message folks need to hear is that they need to use common sense, and be responsible. Avoid large crowds, social distance, if you choose to wear a mask, wear a mask. If you don’t want to wear a mask respect those that do and avoid antagonizing folks or standing or walking within six feet of them. Basically be kind to one another and look out for each other. Pretty simple rules to live by.”

Mayor Anthony Williams addressed residents on Facebook, further explaining the order and how the City of Abilene is dealing with it.

You can watch the Facebook Live video from Mayor Williams below:

Posted by Anthony Williams on Friday, June 26, 2020

