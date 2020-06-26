Advertisement

Dixie Chicks drop ‘dixie’ from name, now will be The Chicks

FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2007 file photo, Emily Robison, left, and Martie Maguire, right, adjust Natalie Maines' hair as the Dixie Chicks perform at the new Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. The Grammy-winning country group have dropped the word dixie from their name and are now going by The Chicks. The move follows a decision by country group Lady Antebellum to change to Lady A after acknowledging the word's association to slavery. (Source: AP Photo/Gus Ruelas, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2007 file photo, Emily Robison, left, and Martie Maguire, right, adjust Natalie Maines' hair as the Dixie Chicks perform at the new Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. The Grammy-winning country group have dropped the word dixie from their name and are now going by The Chicks. The move follows a decision by country group Lady Antebellum to change to Lady A after acknowledging the word's association to slavery. (Source: AP Photo/Gus Ruelas, File) (WOWT)
By AP
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Grammy-winning country group The Dixie Chicks have dropped the word dixie from their name, now going by The Chicks.

The group made of Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines and Emily Strayer posted a statement on their website saying they wanted to meet “this moment.”

The group also acknowledged that there was an existing band in New Zealand that allowed them “to share their name.”

The move follows a decision by country group Lady Antebellum to change to Lady A after acknowledging the word's association to slavery.

That band received criticism with their switch after a Black singer revealed she'd been performing as Lady A for years.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

