Advertisement

Donations being accepted for La. baby in NICU, mother who died from COVID-19 complications

Community members are rallying to support a family dealt a blow by the loss of Aline "Allie" Guidry.
Community members are rallying to support a family dealt a blow by the loss of Aline "Allie" Guidry.(Family)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Community members are rallying to support a family dealt a blow by the loss of Allie Guidry.

A GoFundMe online donation fund says Guidry experienced complications after contracting COVID-19. She died Thursday, June 25, the fund says.

Doctors were able to save Guidry’s child, a baby girl named Madeline, who is preterm and being treated in a NICU, the fund says.

The fund says donated money will pay for medical bills accrued for Guidry’s treatment and for costs associated with Madeline’s NICU stay.

The money will also help cover funeral expenses for Guidry, the fund says.

Donate by clicking the link here.

A man who says he was Guidry’s family member in a Facebook post wrote that Guidry was 29 at the time of her death.

“God bless you all and may Allie find peace in His everlasting and divine presence. I also ask the Lord to provide comfort to Allie’s mother, children, and fiancee. Amen,” he said.

WAFB makes no representations or warranties of any kind about the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of any GoFundMe campaign. Any donations you make to such campaigns are strictly at your own risk. If you have any questions related to the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of a GoFundMe campaign, please contact GoFundMe directly or consult the GoFundMe Guarantee Policy.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Family tailgates outside Central Texas hospital for granddaughter born during pandemic

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
COVID-19 hospital restrictions didn't keep a local family from tailgating in the parking lot to celebrate and wait for their newest addition to come into the world.

Health

Impacts of COVID-19 cause local closures, some permanently

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
From temporary closures to going-out-of-business, the impacts of COVID-19 are hitting some Waco-area businesses harder than others.

Coronavirus

US states reimpose virus restrictions; Germany cautions virus risk

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By PAUL J. WEBER and MICHELLE R. SMITH
Texas and Florida have clamped down on bars in America's biggest retreat yet as the nation's daily number of confirmed coronavirus cases hit an all-time high of 40,000.

News

Man injured in late-night shooting

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton
Killeen police are investigating after a shooting Friday night sent one person to the hospital.

National

Congress stalls out — again — dealing with national trauma

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
For a moment, Congress appeared poised to act on policing reform, mobilized by a national trauma and overwhelming public support. Now those efforts have stalled and seem unlikely to be revived in an election year.

Latest News

National

Milton Glaser, designer of ‘I Love NY’ logo, dies at 91

Updated: 8 hours ago
Milton Glaser, the designer who created the “I (HEART) NY” logo and the famous Bob Dylan poster with psychedelic hair, has died. He died Friday, his 91st birthday.

News

Family tailgates for birth of newest baby

Updated: 8 hours ago
|

News

Impact of Covid-19 on Central Texas businesses

Updated: 8 hours ago
|

Crime

Latino community rallies behind mother of missing Fort Hood soldier

Updated: 8 hours ago
The disappearance of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen has touched thousands around the nation, especially the Hispanic community rallying to support Guillen’s devastated mother.

News

Family, supporters rally for answers in disappearance of Vanessa Guillen

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton
The family of Vanessa Guillen and dozens of supporters gathered in front of Fort Hood’s East Gate to continue their push for answers.

National Politics

Trump signs ‘strong’ executive order to protect monuments

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By ASHRAF KHALIL Associated Press
President Trump retweeted an FBI wanted poster showing pictures of 15 protesters who are wanted for “vandalization of federal property.”