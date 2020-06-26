Dust Moving In Today But So Could A Few Showers

From Sean Bellafiore:

After over a week of tracking Saharan Dust all the way across the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea, that dust makes it’s way into Central Texas this afternoon but so could a few scattered showers too. Partly cloudy skies in the morning will turn mostly cloudy around lunch time with morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s warming into the mid-to-upper 80s. We could see a stray sprinkle or two this morning but the higher rain chances won’t arrive until the afternoon when a small wave of energy moves into the atmosphere. Scattered showers are possible mainly near and east of I-35 where rain chances are between 50% and 60%. Not everyone will see rain today, but it’s certainly a good idea to keep an umbrella handy. Thankfully, the Saharan Dust should help to keep the atmosphere stable enough to prevent any storms this afternoon from turning severe.

We’ll have another chance for some rain this weekend, both on Saturday and Sunday, but the rain chances are much lower and it looks like most (if not all) stay dry. Morning temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will begin in the low-to-mid 70s. Mostly cloudy morning skies give way to some afternoon sunshine too. With lower weekend rain chances, high temperatures are expected to be a bit higher in the upper 80s and low 90s. Heat index values may climb as high as 102° with a 10% to 20% chance of rain. Summer-like weather returns next week with partly cloudy skies each day and highs rebounding into the mid 90s. Mid 90s stay in the forecast for July 4th weekend but a few stray showers are possible next Friday, Saturday, and Sunday too.

