Advertisement

Dust Moving In Today But So Could A Few Showers

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Sean Bellafiore:

After over a week of tracking Saharan Dust all the way across the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea, that dust makes it’s way into Central Texas this afternoon but so could a few scattered showers too. Partly cloudy skies in the morning will turn mostly cloudy around lunch time with morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s warming into the mid-to-upper 80s. We could see a stray sprinkle or two this morning but the higher rain chances won’t arrive until the afternoon when a small wave of energy moves into the atmosphere. Scattered showers are possible mainly near and east of I-35 where rain chances are between 50% and 60%. Not everyone will see rain today, but it’s certainly a good idea to keep an umbrella handy. Thankfully, the Saharan Dust should help to keep the atmosphere stable enough to prevent any storms this afternoon from turning severe.

We’ll have another chance for some rain this weekend, both on Saturday and Sunday, but the rain chances are much lower and it looks like most (if not all) stay dry. Morning temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will begin in the low-to-mid 70s. Mostly cloudy morning skies give way to some afternoon sunshine too. With lower weekend rain chances, high temperatures are expected to be a bit higher in the upper 80s and low 90s. Heat index values may climb as high as 102° with a 10% to 20% chance of rain. Summer-like weather returns next week with partly cloudy skies each day and highs rebounding into the mid 90s. Mid 90s stay in the forecast for July 4th weekend but a few stray showers are possible next Friday, Saturday, and Sunday too.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KWTX | Weather

Saharan Dust Cloud Symptoms Could Mimic COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Camille Hoxworth
A cloud of Saharan dust that’s blowing into Central Texas May start affecting your breathing. The cloud making its way across the Atlantic isn’t a new phenomena, though.

Forecast

Sean's Friday Morning Fastcast

Updated: 7 hours ago
Scattered Rain Possible This Afternoon Again!

KWTX | Weather

Wildfire burns near Mount Rushmore week before Trump visit

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By AP
Thanks to dry conditions, a wildfire is burning near Mount Rushmore ahead of a visit by the president.

KWTX | Weather

Arizona starts talks on addressing dwindling Colorado River

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By AP
Arizona is getting a jump start on what will be a years-long process to address a dwindling but key water source in the U.S. West.

Latest News

Forecast

Camille's Thursday Evening Fastcast

Updated: 19 hours ago

Forecast

Saharan Dust Moving in with Spotty Rain Chances

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 4:58 AM CDT
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

Forecast

Sean's Thursday Morning Fastcast

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 4:56 AM CDT
Another day with clouds and maybe a bit of rain too.

KWTX | Weather

Beaches packed as UK records hottest day of year

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT
|
By AP
Crowds have flocked to Britain’s beaches to cool down or sunbathe as the U.K. recorded its hottest day of the year.

KWTX | Weather

Floods in western Ukraine leave 3 dead, one person missing

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 6:28 PM CDT
|
By AP
Three people died and one person is missing after torrential rain caused floods across western Ukraine, the country’s authorities said Wednesday.

KWTX | Weather

Drought plan enacted for 40 Colorado counties by governor

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 6:17 PM CDT
|
By AP
Gov. Jared Polis has ordered a task force to assess initial damage and to recommend mitigation measures for severe drought conditions that are affecting 40 of Colorado’s 64 counties.