Guess which country superstar used to own this table? Now it could be yours

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It's not the chair that George Strait so famously sang about in his 1985 No. 1 hit "The Chair," but it was his table and if the price is right, it could be yours.

Junque in the Trunk, an antique store at 910 La Salle Ave., in Waco, is selling the table that once belonged to the King of Country Music, complete with a letter of authenticity, to whoever makes the highest offer.

"To whom it may concern," the handwritten note says. "Nancy Holloway bought the round oak table from me and my husband, George Strait. Thank you, Norma Strait."

The letter is notarized and dated March 23, 1993.

Pam Green, who works at Junque in the Trunk, doesn't' know who Nancy Holloway is, but when she saw the table for sale at a consignment store in Waco, she immediately called her longtime partner and store owner, Dennis Phipps, to let him know of the find.

“I saw it and I knew how much he loves George and Norma so I called him and said ‘would you like to have one of George’s tables’ and he said ‘absolutely, it would be great.’”

The table would be a great find for any store owner, but especially for the businessman who has a unique friendship of nearly 40 years with Strait.

Before owning Junque in the Trunk, Phipps owned TransGraphic in Waco where he printed the merchandise for Strait for nearly 30 years.

"We provided all his merchandise for his tours and stores in Nashville. Every year was a new tour and we would design a complete new line of (merchandise) for each year," Phipps said.

Phipps was there when Strait first hit the ground, and in 1982, when Strait released his second album, which featured the singer's first No.1 single "Fool Hearted Memory" followed by "Amarillo by Morning," his Waco business was off to printing.

"My first order with him was 72 T-shirts in 1982," Phipps said.

That would be the smallest order Strait ever placed.

As Strait’s popularity grew, so did the demand for his merchandise.

"The last tour we did was 2009 and we were doing around 6,000 plus per show, plus jackets, caps and many other items with George's name," Phipps said.

"I have autographs, photos and many different items that we did for George over the years. We were fortunate to work with him for almost 30 years."

Phipps never dreamed it be wouldn't be T-shirts, but instead a table with George's name on it he'd be selling, but he said he knew it would be good for his antique store to have.

Green wanted to keep it for her and Phipps to enjoy, but Phipps said he's got so many pieces of Strait memorabilia already that he's hoping Strait's table will go to a fan who will cherish making their own memories.

"I knew there are some crazy fans out there that might pay a lot of money for it," Phipps said.

Junque in the trunk is not taking phone calls about the table and will only accept bids on its Facebook page until 5 p.m. Saturday.