Advertisement

Guess which country superstar used to own this table? Now it could be yours

By Julie Hays
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It's not the chair that George Strait so famously sang about in his 1985 No. 1 hit "The Chair," but it was his table and if the price is right, it could be yours.

Junque in the Trunk, an antique store at 910 La Salle Ave., in Waco, is selling the table that once belonged to the King of Country Music, complete with a letter of authenticity, to whoever makes the highest offer.

"To whom it may concern," the handwritten note says. "Nancy Holloway bought the round oak table from me and my husband, George Strait. Thank you, Norma Strait."

The letter is notarized and dated March 23, 1993.

Pam Green, who works at Junque in the Trunk, doesn't' know who Nancy Holloway is, but when she saw the table for sale at a consignment store in Waco, she immediately called her longtime partner and store owner, Dennis Phipps, to let him know of the find.

“I saw it and I knew how much he loves George and Norma so I called him and said ‘would you like to have one of George’s tables’ and he said ‘absolutely, it would be great.’”

The table would be a great find for any store owner, but especially for the businessman who has a unique friendship of nearly 40 years with Strait.

Before owning Junque in the Trunk, Phipps owned TransGraphic in Waco where he printed the merchandise for Strait for nearly 30 years.

"We provided all his merchandise for his tours and stores in Nashville. Every year was a new tour and we would design a complete new line of (merchandise) for each year," Phipps said.

Phipps was there when Strait first hit the ground, and in 1982, when Strait released his second album, which featured the singer's first No.1 single "Fool Hearted Memory" followed by "Amarillo by Morning," his Waco business was off to printing.

"My first order with him was 72 T-shirts in 1982," Phipps said.

That would be the smallest order Strait ever placed.

As Strait’s popularity grew, so did the demand for his merchandise.

"The last tour we did was 2009 and we were doing around 6,000 plus per show, plus jackets, caps and many other items with George's name," Phipps said.

"I have autographs, photos and many different items that we did for George over the years. We were fortunate to work with him for almost 30 years."

Phipps never dreamed it be wouldn't be T-shirts, but instead a table with George's name on it he'd be selling, but he said he knew it would be good for his antique store to have.

Green wanted to keep it for her and Phipps to enjoy, but Phipps said he's got so many pieces of Strait memorabilia already that he's hoping Strait's table will go to a fan who will cherish making their own memories.

"I knew there are some crazy fans out there that might pay a lot of money for it," Phipps said.

Junque in the trunk is not taking phone calls about the table and will only accept bids on its Facebook page until 5 p.m. Saturday.

Latest News

Health

Family tailgates outside Central Texas hospital for granddaughter born during pandemic

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
COVID-19 hospital restrictions didn't keep a local family from tailgating in the parking lot to celebrate and wait for their newest addition to come into the world.

Health

Impacts of COVID-19 cause local closures, some permanently

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
From temporary closures to going-out-of-business, the impacts of COVID-19 are hitting some Waco-area businesses harder than others.

News

Man injured in late-night shooting

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton
Killeen police are investigating after a shooting Friday night sent one person to the hospital.

News

Family tailgates for birth of newest baby

Updated: 8 hours ago
|

News

Impact of Covid-19 on Central Texas businesses

Updated: 8 hours ago
|

Latest News

Crime

Latino community rallies behind mother of missing Fort Hood soldier

Updated: 8 hours ago
The disappearance of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen has touched thousands around the nation, especially the Hispanic community rallying to support Guillen’s devastated mother.

Tell Me Something Good

Own a table from a country superstar

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
Junque in the Trunk on La Salle Avenue in Waco is selling a table reportedly owned by George Strait.

News

Family, supporters rally for answers in disappearance of Vanessa Guillen

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton
The family of Vanessa Guillen and dozens of supporters gathered in front of Fort Hood’s East Gate to continue their push for answers.

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

Our Town

Waco: Church creates memorial for Frankie Gonzales, boy found dead in dumpster

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Park Lake Drive Baptist Church in Waco has installed a memorial for Frankie Gonzales. The two-year-old’s body was found in the church’s dumpster at the beginning of the month.

News

Central Texas World War II veteran embarks on ‘No Regrets Tour’

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Gordon Collier
A Central Texas World War 2 veteran who regrets not ever traveling the country when he was young to meet veterans who fought in the Civil War is making it up decades later by embarking on a tour to meet all 50 governors in the U.S.