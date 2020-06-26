Inmate reported missing from area federal prison camp

BRYAN, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities were investigating Friday after an inmate was discovered missing from Federal Prison Camp Bryan, a minimum-security facility in Bryan that houses more than 600 female inmates.

Jennifer Martinez, 23, was discovered missing at around 6:30 a.m. Friday.

She’s serving an 84-month sentence for conspiracy to import methamphetamine.

She’s 5-foot-4, weighs about 230 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at (713) 718-4800.

