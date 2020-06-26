Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS

Texas orders bars shut amid surge in confirmed virus cases

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is shutting down bars in Texas again and scaling back restaurant dining. The moves Friday are the most dramatic reversals yet as confirmed coronavirus cases surge. Abbott also said rafting and tubing outfitters on Texas’ popular rivers must close. He says outdoor gatherings of 100 people or more must be approved by local governments. Texas has reported more than 17,000 new confirmed cases in the last three days with a record high positive tests of 5,996 on Thursday.

Governors who quickly reopened backpedal as virus surges

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — An alarming resurgence of coronavirus infections across the country has some governors retreating to measures they previously resisted. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday ordered bars to shut down again and scaled back restaurant dining in latest rollbacks amid a surge in confirmed virus cases. It comes weeks after the state was among the first to let retailers and restaurants open back up for business. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey did the same. Critics bristle that the course corrections are too little and perhaps too late. But Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has said he won’t delay reopening, while Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said imposing statewide mask requirements could cause backlash.

US police registry would fail without changes in states

HOUSTON (AP) — Without major changes in almost every state, a national police misconduct database like what the White House and Congress have proposed after George Floyd’s death would fail to account for thousands of problem officers. The outlook for a policing bill is newly uncertain after Senate Democrats on Wednesday blocked a Republican proposal from moving forward. The House approved a far-reaching police overhaul from Democrats on Thursday, but it has almost zero chance of becoming law. Any eventual registry that emerges would depend on states reporting into it. But states and police departments track misconduct very differently. And some states currently don’t track it at all.

11 Texas immigration detainees test positive for COVID-19

DALLAS (AP) — Federal immigration officials say 11 detainees at a South Texas family detention center have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The outbreak was reported at the center near Karnes City, about 50 miles southeast of San Antonio. According to a federal court monitor, starting Monday all of the center's detainees were tested for COVID--19, the illness the coronavirus causes. It was unclear how many were tested, but the center has a capacity of 830 residents. The court monitor says ICE officials report that of the 11 detainees who tested positive, all were asymptomatic, in stable condition and under medical isolation.

Birthday party leaves 18 in Texas family with coronavirus

CARROLLTON, Texas (AP) — A surprise birthday party that resulted in 18 people testing positive for the coronavirus has left a North Texas man horrified as his father continues to fight for his life in the hospital. Ron Barbosa, who refused to attend the May 30 party for his daughter-in-law due to safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, says those hospitalized included his parents, both in their 80′s, and his sister, who is also battling breast cancer. Barbosa says his nephew, unknowingly infected with the virus, hosted the gathering of 25 people. He says seven of the relatives in attendance subsequently contracted and spread the virus to 10 other family members, including two young children.

Texas putting reopening on 'pause' as virus cases soar

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is halting elective surgeries in its biggest counties and says the state would “pause” its aggressive reopening as it deals with a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. The move Thursday comes as the number of patients admitted with COVID-19 has more than doubled in just two weeks. Texas has emerged as one of the nation’s biggest coronavirus hotspots, reporting more than 17,000 new cases in the past three days alone. The Republican governor this week has taken a newly urgent tone about the worsening trends and is now telling the public they should stay home. The surgery ban applies to Dallas, Harris, Travis and Bexar counties.

7 people die in car crash during Texas Border Patrol chase

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Authorities say seven people were killed and three others were injured when a car being pursued by the Border Patrol smashed into a building in a Texas border city. El Paso Police Sgt. Robert Gomez says the victims were all inside a four-door car when it crashed shortly after 2:15 a.m. on Thursday. The three injured people were taken to hospitals, where they are in stable condition. The Border Patrol says the agency is cooperating with police in an investigation, and that the crash is also under internal review.

Texas man cited with disorderly conduct over mask dispute

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Officials say a 47-year-old Texas man has been cited for disorderly conduct after he allegedly smacked the hand of a San Antonio-area official who was trying to persuade him to put on a face covering. Terry Toller turned himself in to the Bexar County Sheriff’s office Thursday after he was accused of striking the hand of County Judge Nelson Wolff. Prosecutors say Toller was taken into custody on a charge of assault on a public servant, but that was dropped to the misdemeanor. Toller's lawyer says he never touched Wolff and the case was overblown.

Judge returns Ken Paxton fraud case to his home county

HOUSTON (AP) — A judge has ordered that the felony securities fraud case against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton be returned to his home county in North Texas. A North Texas judge has ordered the case from Collin County to Houston in Harris County after special prosecutors argued they were unlikely to find an impartial jury in the conservative suburban Dallas County. However, Paxton's attorneys argued last July that the judge's assignment to the case had expired when he ordered the move. A state district judge in Harris County agreed Thursday and ordered the change-of-venue order voided.

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E. Cheese files for bankruptcy

Chuck E Cheese is filing for bankruptcy protection. The 43-year-old chain, which drew kids with pizza, video games and a singing mouse mascot, was struggling even before the coronavirus pandemic. But it said the prolonged closure of many venues due to virus restrictions led to Thursday’s Chapter 11 filing. Irving, Texas-based CEC Entertainment Inc. has reopened 266 company-operated Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza restaurants, but it’s unclear how willing parents will be to host birthday parties and other gatherings. The company says it will continue to reopen locations and offer carryout while it negotiates with debt and lease holders.