Advertisement

Microsoft closing all stores permanently

Microsoft announced Friday that it is closing all of its 83 physical stores and switching to online only.
Microsoft announced Friday that it is closing all of its 83 physical stores and switching to online only.(Source: CNN/file)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - One of the pioneers of modern software is getting out of the brick-and-mortar business.

Microsoft announced Friday that it is closing all of its 83 physical stores and switching to online only.

“Our sales have grown online as our product portfolio has evolved to largely digital offerings, and our talented team has proven success serving customers beyond any physical location,” said Microsoft Corporate Vice President David Porter in a blog post. “We are grateful to our Microsoft Store customers and we look forward to continuing to serve them online and with our retail sales team at Microsoft corporate locations.”

Most of the company’s stores have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It says four locations will become experience centers to showcase technology but won’t necessarily sell products.

The tech giant estimates that it reaches 1.2 billion people every month through its online stores.

Microsoft said closing the stores will cost about $450 million in taxes but calls it a smart and strategic decision.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Latest News

Health

Family tailgates outside Central Texas hospital for granddaughter born during pandemic

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
COVID-19 hospital restrictions didn't keep a local family from tailgating in the parking lot to celebrate and wait for their newest addition to come into the world.

Health

Impacts of COVID-19 cause local closures, some permanently

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
From temporary closures to going-out-of-business, the impacts of COVID-19 are hitting some Waco-area businesses harder than others.

Coronavirus

US states reimpose virus restrictions; Germany cautions virus risk

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By PAUL J. WEBER and MICHELLE R. SMITH
Texas and Florida have clamped down on bars in America's biggest retreat yet as the nation's daily number of confirmed coronavirus cases hit an all-time high of 40,000.

News

Man injured in late-night shooting

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton
Killeen police are investigating after a shooting Friday night sent one person to the hospital.

National

Congress stalls out — again — dealing with national trauma

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
For a moment, Congress appeared poised to act on policing reform, mobilized by a national trauma and overwhelming public support. Now those efforts have stalled and seem unlikely to be revived in an election year.

Latest News

National

Milton Glaser, designer of ‘I Love NY’ logo, dies at 91

Updated: 8 hours ago
Milton Glaser, the designer who created the “I (HEART) NY” logo and the famous Bob Dylan poster with psychedelic hair, has died. He died Friday, his 91st birthday.

News

Family tailgates for birth of newest baby

Updated: 8 hours ago
|

News

Impact of Covid-19 on Central Texas businesses

Updated: 8 hours ago
|

Crime

Latino community rallies behind mother of missing Fort Hood soldier

Updated: 8 hours ago
The disappearance of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen has touched thousands around the nation, especially the Hispanic community rallying to support Guillen’s devastated mother.

News

Family, supporters rally for answers in disappearance of Vanessa Guillen

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton
The family of Vanessa Guillen and dozens of supporters gathered in front of Fort Hood’s East Gate to continue their push for answers.

National Politics

Trump signs ‘strong’ executive order to protect monuments

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By ASHRAF KHALIL Associated Press
President Trump retweeted an FBI wanted poster showing pictures of 15 protesters who are wanted for “vandalization of federal property.”