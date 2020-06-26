Advertisement

Miss. man went on violent crime spree after release from jail due to coronavirus, police say

Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase early Friday morning.

Brandon Police Assistant Chief Chris Butts says the suspect, identified as Vincent Ogiamien, raped two people, stole several cars, and shot a woman overnight in Brandon.

After these incidents, police were led on a chase into Jackson where Ogiamien crashed at I-20 and Terry Road.

Police records indicate Ogiamien was released from the Rankin County Jail on Thursday afternoon after a DUI arrest. He has been booked seven times in Rankin County for crimes including motor vehicle theft, drugs, and fleeing police.

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said Ogiamien was released from jail because he tested positive for COVID-19.

Butts says Ogiamien was released from jail around 3 p.m., and 4 p.m. is when he forced his way into a woman’s vehicle to try and sexually assault her. She eventually got out and Ogiamien drove off in her car, according to Butts.

A police chase involving a recently-released inmate ended in Jackson, Mississippi.
A police chase involving a recently-released inmate ended in Jackson, Mississippi.(WLBT)

Later that night, police say he kicked in a door at an apartment and sexually assaulted someone before going back to Jackson and stealing another vehicle.

Butts says Ogiamien wound up back in Brandon at a gas station and tried to sexually assault the clerk. He and another person at the gas station got into an altercation and shot at each other.

After that, Ogiamien is accused of entering another home and shooting a woman. The condition of that woman is unknown.

Around 6:30 Friday morning, another woman was sexually assaulted in Brandon.

Ogiamien was eventually spotted by an officer on Hwy 18 in Brandon when the chase began.

He is charged with two counts of rape, kidnapping, auto burglary, and aggravated assault. Ogiamien could face additional charges as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Family tailgates outside Central Texas hospital for granddaughter born during pandemic

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
COVID-19 hospital restrictions didn't keep a local family from tailgating in the parking lot to celebrate and wait for their newest addition to come into the world.

Health

Impacts of COVID-19 cause local closures, some permanently

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
From temporary closures to going-out-of-business, the impacts of COVID-19 are hitting some Waco-area businesses harder than others.

Coronavirus

US states reimpose virus restrictions; Germany cautions virus risk

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By PAUL J. WEBER and MICHELLE R. SMITH
Texas and Florida have clamped down on bars in America's biggest retreat yet as the nation's daily number of confirmed coronavirus cases hit an all-time high of 40,000.

News

Man injured in late-night shooting

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton
Killeen police are investigating after a shooting Friday night sent one person to the hospital.

National

Congress stalls out — again — dealing with national trauma

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
For a moment, Congress appeared poised to act on policing reform, mobilized by a national trauma and overwhelming public support. Now those efforts have stalled and seem unlikely to be revived in an election year.

Latest News

National

Milton Glaser, designer of ‘I Love NY’ logo, dies at 91

Updated: 8 hours ago
Milton Glaser, the designer who created the “I (HEART) NY” logo and the famous Bob Dylan poster with psychedelic hair, has died. He died Friday, his 91st birthday.

News

Family tailgates for birth of newest baby

Updated: 8 hours ago
|

News

Impact of Covid-19 on Central Texas businesses

Updated: 8 hours ago
|

Crime

Latino community rallies behind mother of missing Fort Hood soldier

Updated: 8 hours ago
The disappearance of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen has touched thousands around the nation, especially the Hispanic community rallying to support Guillen’s devastated mother.

News

Family, supporters rally for answers in disappearance of Vanessa Guillen

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton
The family of Vanessa Guillen and dozens of supporters gathered in front of Fort Hood’s East Gate to continue their push for answers.

National Politics

Trump signs ‘strong’ executive order to protect monuments

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By ASHRAF KHALIL Associated Press
President Trump retweeted an FBI wanted poster showing pictures of 15 protesters who are wanted for “vandalization of federal property.”