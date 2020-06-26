NORAD intercepts 2 Russian aircraft that came near Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Military officials say two Russian aircraft were intercepted after they came within 50 miles of Unimak Island along Alaska’s Aleutian chain.

The commander of the North American Aerospace Defense Command says Wednesday's incident marked the fifth time this month that such an intercept has taken place.

NORAD says the Russian aircraft did not enter U.S. or Canadian airspace during the roughly four-hour flight in the region.

Russian jets flying near Alaska or Canada are fairly routine. Since Russia resumed long-range aviation activities in 2007, there has been an average of around seven intercepts a year.

