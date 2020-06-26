Advertisement

NORAD intercepts 2 Russian aircraft that came near Alaska

Military officials say two Russian aircraft were intercepted after they came within 50 miles of Unimak Island along Alaska’s Aleutian chain. (WJHG/WECP/file)
Military officials say two Russian aircraft were intercepted after they came within 50 miles of Unimak Island along Alaska’s Aleutian chain. (WJHG/WECP/file)(WJHG)
By AP
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Military officials say two Russian aircraft were intercepted after they came within 50 miles of Unimak Island along Alaska’s Aleutian chain.

The commander of the North American Aerospace Defense Command says Wednesday's incident marked the fifth time this month that such an intercept has taken place.

NORAD says the Russian aircraft did not enter U.S. or Canadian airspace during the roughly four-hour flight in the region.

Russian jets flying near Alaska or Canada are fairly routine. Since Russia resumed long-range aviation activities in 2007, there has been an average of around seven intercepts a year.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Health

Texas Gov. shuts down bars, tubing outfitters, scales back restaurant dining

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Staff
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Friday morning shutting down bars, scaling back restaurant dining, and closing rafting and tubing outfitters on popular rivers, as COVID-19 cases soar in the state.

News

Two missing Central Texas women found safe

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Two missing Central Texas women who were the focus of a search have been found safe, authorities say.

KWTX | Weather

Saharan Dust Cloud Symptoms Could Mimic COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Camille Hoxworth
A cloud of Saharan dust that’s blowing into Central Texas May start affecting your breathing. The cloud making its way across the Atlantic isn’t a new phenomena, though.

Health

Waco ISD talks distance learning options, shortfalls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Robyn Geske
Waco School Board members say they aren’t sure what the fall semester will look like, but they're looking at options.

Health

Midway ISD releases tentative plans for upcoming school year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
One of the largest school district in Central Texas has released tentative plans for the upcoming, unprecedented school year amid COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Good News Friday 6-26-20

Updated: 4 hours ago
Celebrating good news across Central Texas for the week of 6-22-2020.

News

Midway ISD releases tentative plan for new school year

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Official: Voting postcards are fraudulent, not from NAACP

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton
NAACP says postcards being mailed to voters are not from the organization.

International

Pakistan’s prime minister says US ‘martyred’ bin Laden

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By AP
Pakistan’s prime minister says the United States “martyred” the al-Qaeda leader and mastermind of the 9/11 attacks, Osama bin Laden.

News

Baylor shortens fall semester, eliminates holidays

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Staff
Baylor University will shorten the fall semester and eliminate two fall holidays to minimize student travel as part of the effort to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.